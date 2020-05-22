Ellen Bennett, 86, of Bow passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at The Birches of Concord. Born in Methuen, MA on April 11, 1934 the daughter of Allan and Ellen (Sears) Devine.
She worked for New England Telephone as an operator for many years, transitioning to Verizon and to a role in administration. She was able to retire early and enjoyed the beach, golfing, gardening, shopping, playing cribbage, Bingo, hosting family holidays and loved doing projects around her home. She will lovingly be remembered as a woman of great strength. She seemed to be able to fix any problem no matter what. She was a loving wife, a dedicated, loving mom to all four of her children and a wonderful grandmother. She had a teasing sense of humor that no one could escape...everyone who entered her home immediately felt comfortable and welcomed. She had a youthful, fun presence, whether it be zipping around town in her convertible or playing games with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A heartfelt thank you to the staff at The Birches in Concord for the wonderful loving care she received.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Ellen's memory to Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org and/or Alport Syndrome Foundation at www.alportsyndrome.org.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the family of Ellen Bennett.
Published in Concord Montior on May 22, 2020.