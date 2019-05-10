Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen Forsberg Boynton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ellen Forsberg Boynton, 68, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 17th at her home in Richmond, VA with her adoring husband and two Norwich terriers by her side. Ellen was born in Concord, NH, on May 10, 1950, the eldest daughter of Dr. Philip and Marian Forsberg. She attended Connecticut College where she studied Art History and upon graduating moved to New York City and assumed an executive position with the Continental Insurance Company. She met her first husband, John S. Boynton in New York City. They were married in Concord, NH, and had two sons together, John S. Boynton, Jr. and Tyler T. Boynton. Ellen left her job to raise her sons in Bedford, NY. The family moved to Key West, FL, in 1996 where Ellen worked as a realtor while her sons attended boarding schools and colleges in the Northeast. In her spare time, she enjoyed renovating homes, which incorporated her love of vivid colors and the curios she collected from her numerous travels abroad. India and Turkey were among her favorite countries, and she travelled extensively in Southeast Asia and to Saudi Arabia. Sometimes she travelled with her mother, but often she travelled alone. She gloried in the colorful fabrics and artwork she discovered. In particular she tried to support shops that sold crafts produced by local women Ellen's second husband, Courtenay S. Welton II, of Richmond, VA, became her traveling partner for the rest of her life. She would eventually move to Richmond, where they would set off on exotic adventures together. Together they went to Turkey and India, Jordan, Uzbekistan, Egypt during a break in the Arab Spring, Syria, Israel and Palestine, Italy and the South of France. Their last trip was to Andalucia. In 2011 they took a two-month cruise of the Mediterranean with Semester at Sea, followed by shorter SAS cruises. Ellen was an avid reader with a focus on travel, fine and decorative arts, and culture. She would spend many weeks preparing for her trips by reading countless books about her destinations. All in all, she traveled the world and visited places that many Americans would find unfamiliar or even dangerous, Ellen never took any pursuit or obligation lightly. Wherever she lived, she formed strong friendships and was respected for her intellect, sense of style and appreciation for the beauty in life. She loved and adored her family and friends and was a very proud mother and grandmother. She was an active contributor in every community where she resided. In Bedford, she served as trustee on the board of the Rippowam Cisqua School and was a longstanding member of Rusticus Garden Club. In Key West, she volunteered as a mentor and tutor for high school students. In Richmond, she was an enthusiastic member of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, especially their Member Travel Program. She is survived by her two sons, John, of Kentfield, CA, and Tyler, of Sonoma, CA, along with her three grandchildren: Parker, Tyler Jr. and John III. Ellen will be laid to rest in Concord, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center or the University of Virginia Cancer Center.

