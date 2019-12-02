Ellen Clark Chase daughter of the late Henry and Lesima (Bouchard) Clark lost her battle to cancer on November 26, 2019 surrounded by family and loved ones.



Ellen grew up in Pittsfield and went to Pittsfield schools, later she moved to Alton. She worked many years at Cambion and Pittsfield Weaving.



She is survived by 3 children, Robert Garland III and his wife Nancy of Alton, Tammy C. Minery and Steve Bishop of Pittsfield, and Dean H. Garland of Alton; 2 sisters, Barbara Judd of Grafton and Claire Wallace and her husband Henry of Pittsfield; 4 grandchildren, 10 Great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her husband David Chase.



Per her request graveside services will be held at Floral Park Cemetery in Pittsfield on Saturday, December 7 at 11 AM. The Reverend Henry Frost will officiate.



Waters Funeral Home in Concord is handling the arrangements, David Pollard, Funeral Director is assisting.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Pittsfield Beautification Committee, 85 Main Street, Pittsfield, NH 03263

