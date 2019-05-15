Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen V. Bernard. View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Hampton 861 Lafayette Rd. Hampton , NH 03842 (603)-622-1800 Send Flowers Obituary

Ellen V. Auger Bernard, 77, a resident of Belmont, New Hampshire, passed away Saturday, May 11th at Riverside Rest Home in Dover, New Hampshire due to complications from dementia. Born in Lynn, Massachusetts, Ellen was pre-deceased by her husband, Norman J. Bernard and her brother-in-law, Robert Bernard. She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Kim Schnurbush and her sister Marilyn Bernard, along with her nieces, Diane Chick, Nancy Bernard, Laurie Whitney and Kristie Bernard, and her great nephews, Nathan Bernard, Daniel Whitney and Matthew Whitney. Ellen graduated from Lynn English High School and spent many years working for the Essex Trust and Bank in Massachusetts. She also spent several years working for Velcro, U.S.A. in New Hampshire. After retiring, she lived in both Florida and New Hampshire. Ellen was a gourmet cook, enjoyed socializing with her friends and family, had a keen love for dogs, and had a wonderful sense of humor that could light up any room.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Riverside Rest Home, Unit 5, 276 County Farm Road, Dover, New Hampshire 03820, in both Ellen and her dog Amber's memory. The family extends the deepest of gratitude to the Unit 5 staff of Riverside Rest Home. Without them, Ellen's final days would not have been so comfortable and pain free, and for that, we will always be eternally grateful. You will be sadly missed, Ellen. May your soul rest in peace. Private services will be held.

Ellen V. Auger Bernard, 77, a resident of Belmont, New Hampshire, passed away Saturday, May 11th at Riverside Rest Home in Dover, New Hampshire due to complications from dementia. Born in Lynn, Massachusetts, Ellen was pre-deceased by her husband, Norman J. Bernard and her brother-in-law, Robert Bernard. She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Kim Schnurbush and her sister Marilyn Bernard, along with her nieces, Diane Chick, Nancy Bernard, Laurie Whitney and Kristie Bernard, and her great nephews, Nathan Bernard, Daniel Whitney and Matthew Whitney. Ellen graduated from Lynn English High School and spent many years working for the Essex Trust and Bank in Massachusetts. She also spent several years working for Velcro, U.S.A. in New Hampshire. After retiring, she lived in both Florida and New Hampshire. Ellen was a gourmet cook, enjoyed socializing with her friends and family, had a keen love for dogs, and had a wonderful sense of humor that could light up any room.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Riverside Rest Home, Unit 5, 276 County Farm Road, Dover, New Hampshire 03820, in both Ellen and her dog Amber's memory. The family extends the deepest of gratitude to the Unit 5 staff of Riverside Rest Home. Without them, Ellen's final days would not have been so comfortable and pain free, and for that, we will always be eternally grateful. You will be sadly missed, Ellen. May your soul rest in peace. Private services will be held. Published in The Concord Monitor on May 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close