Ellie M. Collins, 72, a longtime resident of Franklin died on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Concord Hospital in Concord after a short illness. Ellie was born in Portland, ME on December 6, 1946 the daughter of Russell L. and Jeannette M. (Woods) Reynolds. She was employed as a Pharmacy Technician for Hannaford's in Franklin for many years. She enjoyed children and was a volunteer grandmother for the Franklin School District. She also volunteered at Franklin Hospital for several years. Ellie liked to keep busy, she was a life member of the VFW of New Hampshire and loved bowling. She was predeceased by her parents and a sister, Elaine Blake. Her family includes: her husband: Harold Collins Sr. of Franklin, her daughter: Shelly Ward of Hill, her sons: Robert Warren III of Belmont, Brian Warren of Alstead, Douglas Warren of Belmont and Harold Collins Jr. of Concord, her 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, her sister: Jean Barton and her husband Kevin of Standish, ME and several nieces and nephews.



According to Ellie's wishes there will be no calling hours or services held. Burial will be held at a later date in Brooklawn Memorial Park and Crematory in Portland, ME.



The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.



