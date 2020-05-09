Ellie French, 77, of Northfield passed away Friday, May 8, 2020.
Ellie was born in Concord on August 18, 1942 and attended Penacook High School. She worked at Rumford Press for 21 years and then spent 18 years as a manager with New Hampshire Liquor Commission. She loved gardening, ceramics and bike rides with her son, Denny.
Ellie is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Leroy E. French; her son, Denny French and his wife, Korene of Northfield; and her dog, Willow. She was predeceased by her parents, Fred DeRoche Sr. and Pearle (Jordan) Madden.
Ellie will be inurned during a private committal service at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen. Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial or for more information please go to www.phaneuf.net.
Ellie was born in Concord on August 18, 1942 and attended Penacook High School. She worked at Rumford Press for 21 years and then spent 18 years as a manager with New Hampshire Liquor Commission. She loved gardening, ceramics and bike rides with her son, Denny.
Ellie is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Leroy E. French; her son, Denny French and his wife, Korene of Northfield; and her dog, Willow. She was predeceased by her parents, Fred DeRoche Sr. and Pearle (Jordan) Madden.
Ellie will be inurned during a private committal service at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen. Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial or for more information please go to www.phaneuf.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on May 9, 2020.