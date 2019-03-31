Elsa (Winch) Weir, 98, of Southgate, South Newbury, died Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Sullivan County Healthcare in Unity, NH.
She was born in Framingham, MA on March 24, 1921 the daughter of Fred E. and Emma (Borgesson) Winch.
She graduated from Framingham High School and lived there until moving to South Newbury in 1974 where they had owned property since 1966. While in Framingham, Elsa taught kindergarten and worked at the library. After moving to NH she had been employed in the security office at New England College and then at Brown Memorial Library in Bradford until 2016.
She was a member of the South Newbury Union Church. Elsa enjoyed reading, cooking, gardening, crafting and caning chairs.
Her husband, Ian D. Weir, died in 1989. She is also predeceased by a brother, Fred Winch. She is survived by two sons and their wives, Cameron and Shirley Weir of South Newbury, NH and Andrew and Cindy Weir of Simi Valley, CA; four grandchildren, Jennifer, Heather, Cody and his wife, Brittany and Cameron; four great grandchildren, Harvey, Lillian, Haley and Mason; nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Brown Memorial Library, 78 West Main Street, Bradford, NH 03221.
Chadwick Funeral Service of New London, NH is assisting the family with arrangements.
