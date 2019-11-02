Guest Book View Sign Service Information Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Hwy Epsom , NH 03234 (603)-798-3050 Send Flowers Obituary

Elsie M. Fife, age 91, of Epsom, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 after a period of declining health at the Concord Hospice House.



Born on January 22, 1928 in Loudon, she was the daughter of the late Frank Lewis Merrill and Lottie (Wheeler) Vinton.



Elsie was educated in the local schools and went on to earn her degree in Education. She worked for over 29 years in the Epsom Central School and loved what she did. She was well known in Epsom for her lessons in how to make maple syrup. She served on the conservation committee, was extremely active at New Rye Church, enjoyed genealogy and gardening.



Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Fife in 2013, her son, Russell Fife in 1976, her daughter-in-law, Kristine Fife and siblings, Elizabeth Weston, Jenny Brooks, Joseph Merrill, David Merrill and Richard Merrill.



She is survived by her children, Martha Prescott and her husband Dennis of Albuquerque, NM, Anita Baker and her husband Larry of Warner Robins, GA, Louis Fife of Epsom and Larry Fife of Epsom, brothers, Paul Merrill and his wife Barbara and Karl Merrill and his wife Elinor, five grandchildren, six great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



A Funeral Service will be held at New Rye Congregational Church in Epsom on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10:00am. Interment will follow at New Rye Cemetery. The Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home in Epsom is assisting with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit

Elsie M. Fife, age 91, of Epsom, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 after a period of declining health at the Concord Hospice House.Born on January 22, 1928 in Loudon, she was the daughter of the late Frank Lewis Merrill and Lottie (Wheeler) Vinton.Elsie was educated in the local schools and went on to earn her degree in Education. She worked for over 29 years in the Epsom Central School and loved what she did. She was well known in Epsom for her lessons in how to make maple syrup. She served on the conservation committee, was extremely active at New Rye Church, enjoyed genealogy and gardening.Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Fife in 2013, her son, Russell Fife in 1976, her daughter-in-law, Kristine Fife and siblings, Elizabeth Weston, Jenny Brooks, Joseph Merrill, David Merrill and Richard Merrill.She is survived by her children, Martha Prescott and her husband Dennis of Albuquerque, NM, Anita Baker and her husband Larry of Warner Robins, GA, Louis Fife of Epsom and Larry Fife of Epsom, brothers, Paul Merrill and his wife Barbara and Karl Merrill and his wife Elinor, five grandchildren, six great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.A Funeral Service will be held at New Rye Congregational Church in Epsom on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10:00am. Interment will follow at New Rye Cemetery. The Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home in Epsom is assisting with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.stilloaks.com Published in The Concord Monitor on Nov. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close