Elwood Harold Cox, Jr., 84 of Dover, New Hampshire, died on Thursday February 6th, 2020. He was the son of Elwood H. Cox Sr and Hilma Cox. Woody graduated from Hillside High School in New Jersey, Susquehanna University in Pennsylvania and served in the United States Navy. He cherished his time growing up near Beach Haven, NJ and his time in Maine often skiing at Sugarloaf. He loved his kids and grandkids, playing chess, long walks, dogs, and the Yankees.



Woody loved traveling and living in different places as he worked for Scott Paper, the National Enquirer, and owned his business (Woody Cox & Associates) and deli in Yonkers, NY. He was married to Patricia (Lee) Cox and together they raised their three children mostly in Suffern, NY.



He is survived by his children, daughter Cynthia Cox and her wife Jackie Phillips of Greenwood Lake, NY, son Christopher Cox and his wife Mary Ellen Cox of Topsail Beach, NC and his son Timothy Cox and his wife Jennifer Cox of Northwood, NH. Grandpa leaves behind six grandchildren, Christopher, Brian, Katie, Addison, Aidan and Broden.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Riverside Rest Home, Unit 2 (276 County Farm Road, Dover, NH 03820; Checks payable to RRH Unit 2).



While the family will hold a private spreading of ashes at a later date, there will be a celebration of life Sunday, February 16th where one can pay their respects at a gathering Woody would have loved. It will be held 12-2pm in the function room at Johnson's, 1334 1st New Hampshire Turnpike, Northwood, NH 03261. The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting the family with arrangements.

