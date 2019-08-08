Emi Kasaya Boezeman passed away peacefully on Friday, July 19th, in Thousand Oaks, California, She was 88 years young.
Emi was born in Kobe, Japan, and lived in many countries... Japan, Guam, the Philippines, South Korea, and the United States. She lived in Concord, NH, for 30 years, where she was a homemaker and a beloved friend to many.
Emi was predeceased by her husband, Clarence Boezeman. She is survived by her three children: Angus Boezeman and his wife, Christine, of Concord; Ione "Lexie" Cataldo of Thousand Oaks, CA; and Alex Boezeman and his wife, Hitomi, of Tokyo, Japan; five grandchildren: Charm, Chrigus, Emiko, Asia, and Coral; five great-grandchildren: Esha, Taro, Jiro, Harper, and Wade; and her very special friend, Takako Johnson.
Private services will be held in Kobe, Japan.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Aug. 8, 2019