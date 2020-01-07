Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emily G. Yeaton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Emily G. Yeaton of Barnstead, NH passed away on December 29, 2019 at Concord Hospital surrounded by her family after declining health.



Born January 15, 1943 in Concord, she was the daughter of the late Charlotte and Willie Fife of Deerfield NH.



She is predeceased by her sister Shirley Higgins and her brother Lynwood Fife.



Emily had a kind and gentle spirit. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family. In her earlier years she enjoyed square dancing with her husband all over New England. She loved attending the school activities and sporting events of her grandchildren and her great grandchildren when she could.



She was employed by Globe Manufacturing in Pittsfield for nearly forty years.



She is survived by her husband Herbert of 57 years, her son Clifton Currier and his wife Debra of Barnstead, her daughter Ellie Letourneau and her husband David of Epsom and her daughter Kim Crowley and her husband Michael of Epsom. She was the grandmother to Melissa, Amy, Lindsay and Andrew and great grandmother to Emma, Caleb, Jacob, Addison, Zoey, Kinzlee and Madison. She is also survived by her sister Beverly Gardner of Pittsfield.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Chichester United Methodist Church, (across from the town offices) on 45 Main Street in Chichester, NH.



In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Barnstead Fire and Rescue Association, 106 South Barnstead Rd, Center Barnstead, NH 03225.

