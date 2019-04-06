Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erik James Hindley. View Sign

Erik James Hindley died unexpectedly in his home on April 1, 2019 in Concord, New Hampshire at the age of 57.



He is survived by his parents Anthony and Carol Hindley of Mashpee, MA, son, Anders Erik Hindley of Concord, New Hampshire, brother Scott and his wife Adrienne of Hudson, MA, brother Mark and his wife Jennifer of Smithfield, Rhode Island. He also leaves his beloved cousins Donna Mckellick of Springfield, MA, Craig and his wife Jean Twohey of Philipston, MA and Sean Twohey, of Seattle, WA with whom he spent much of his time, as well as his many other cousins, nieces and nephews.



Erik was born on May 5, 1961 in Philadelphia, PA. He grew up in Cumberland, RI and graduated from Cumberland High School. He attended the University of New Hampshire receiving a degree in Computer Science. He worked in the Insurance and Banking Industry as well as working as a Systems Analyst.



Erik was a dedicated



Calling hours are scheduled for Saturday, April 13,, 2019 at Bennett Funeral Home at 209 North Main Street, Concord starting at 11am immediately followed by a funeral service at 12 Noon. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. All are welcome to attend and join the family to celebrate Erik's life at The Common Man Restaurant thereafter. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association of Concord, 28 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH 03301. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Online condolences can be expressed at

Erik James Hindley died unexpectedly in his home on April 1, 2019 in Concord, New Hampshire at the age of 57.He is survived by his parents Anthony and Carol Hindley of Mashpee, MA, son, Anders Erik Hindley of Concord, New Hampshire, brother Scott and his wife Adrienne of Hudson, MA, brother Mark and his wife Jennifer of Smithfield, Rhode Island. He also leaves his beloved cousins Donna Mckellick of Springfield, MA, Craig and his wife Jean Twohey of Philipston, MA and Sean Twohey, of Seattle, WA with whom he spent much of his time, as well as his many other cousins, nieces and nephews.Erik was born on May 5, 1961 in Philadelphia, PA. He grew up in Cumberland, RI and graduated from Cumberland High School. He attended the University of New Hampshire receiving a degree in Computer Science. He worked in the Insurance and Banking Industry as well as working as a Systems Analyst.Erik was a dedicated Rotarian who was passionate about his community. He loved to golf and was an avid sports fan, never missing a Boston Red Sox or New England Patriots Game. He most enjoyed spending time with his son Anders and extended family, especially enjoying his trips to Queen Lake and his annual visits to Disney.Calling hours are scheduled for Saturday, April 13,, 2019 at Bennett Funeral Home at 209 North Main Street, Concord starting at 11am immediately followed by a funeral service at 12 Noon. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. All are welcome to attend and join the family to celebrate Erik's life at The Common Man Restaurant thereafter. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association of Concord, 28 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH 03301. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Online condolences can be expressed at www.bennettfuneral.com Funeral Home Bennett Funeral Home

209 North Main street

Concord , NH 033015048

(603) 225-3517 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Rotary International Return to today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close