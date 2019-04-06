Erik James Hindley died unexpectedly in his home on April 1, 2019 in Concord, New Hampshire at the age of 57.
He is survived by his parents Anthony and Carol Hindley of Mashpee, MA, son, Anders Erik Hindley of Concord, New Hampshire, brother Scott and his wife Adrienne of Hudson, MA, brother Mark and his wife Jennifer of Smithfield, Rhode Island. He also leaves his beloved cousins Donna Mckellick of Springfield, MA, Craig and his wife Jean Twohey of Philipston, MA and Sean Twohey, of Seattle, WA with whom he spent much of his time, as well as his many other cousins, nieces and nephews.
Erik was born on May 5, 1961 in Philadelphia, PA. He grew up in Cumberland, RI and graduated from Cumberland High School. He attended the University of New Hampshire receiving a degree in Computer Science. He worked in the Insurance and Banking Industry as well as working as a Systems Analyst.
Erik was a dedicated Rotarian who was passionate about his community. He loved to golf and was an avid sports fan, never missing a Boston Red Sox or New England Patriots Game. He most enjoyed spending time with his son Anders and extended family, especially enjoying his trips to Queen Lake and his annual visits to Disney.
Calling hours are scheduled for Saturday, April 13,, 2019 at Bennett Funeral Home at 209 North Main Street, Concord starting at 11am immediately followed by a funeral service at 12 Noon. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. All are welcome to attend and join the family to celebrate Erik's life at The Common Man Restaurant thereafter. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association of Concord, 28 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH 03301. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Online condolences can be expressed at www.bennettfuneral.com
Bennett Funeral Home
209 North Main street
Concord, NH 033015048
(603) 225-3517
Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 6, 2019