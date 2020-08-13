Erika Eva (Waldmann) Viehoff, 94, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Nursing Center in Manchester, NH, with her loving family present.
Eva, daughter of Martha (Schoenrock) and Max Waldman, was born on her parent's inland navigation barge, Derflinger, in Memel, now known as Klaipeda, Lithuania. As an only child, she grew up on the barge being trained as a ship mate by her parents.
Eva immigrated to the U.S. in 1952 as a refugee, arriving with her husband, Bernhard, and daughter Angelika in New York City on The General Hershey.
Eva was very industrious and was happiest when busy. She found joy in her family, fashion, playing parcheesi, baking and cooking specialty German foods for family celebrations. For decades Eva renovated apartments top to bottom creating beautiful home environments for many people over decades.
Eva is survived by her daughter, Angelika (Viehoff) Thomas; son, Dr. Reinhard and his wife, Gail (Sundberg) Viehoff; grandchildren, Anneliese Lemay, Nicole Ranulf, Ruth, Steven, Heidi, and Timothy Viehoff; and great-grandchildren Molly Lemay and Willow Viehoff.
She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Bernhard.
We wish to thank Father Cote and all the excellent love and care shown to Eva over the past 3 years she was at Mount Carmel. Eva loved her caregivers and they loved her in return.
A private funeral service will be held at Bennett Funeral Home. Concord, NH. A graveside service will be held at Concord Calvary Cemetery, 207 N. State St. Concord, on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 12PM.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Eva's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com
for the family of Erika Eva Viehoff.