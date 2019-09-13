Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest C. Auer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ernest C. Auer (Ernie) passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, September 1, 2019.



He was lovingly known as "Pop Pop" by his grandchildren, "Ernie" to most, and "Junior" to a privileged few. He was 89 years old and just one month shy of his 90th birthday. He was born on October 8, 1929 in the Bronx, NY to his late parents, Ernst C. Auer and Vera (Wendelkin) Auer.



Soon after his High School graduation in the Bronx from DeWitt Clinton High School he joined his father at Auer's Van & Express Company in Manhattan-- a business that he would go on to successfully run and grow until his retirement in 1991. His business tenure was interrupted only by his time in the Korean War when he was drafted at the age of 19 and proudly served in the U.S. Army.



He was predeceased by the love of his life, Madeline (O'Neil) Auer. They enjoyed a loving marriage and relationship for 55 years before her passing in 2011. Together, with their six children, they created many wonderful memories at their homes in Yonkers, NY, Marco Island, FL, and their country home in Greenville, NY where "Pop Pop" could often be seen dare deviling around with his grandchildren on one of his many "toys" including four wheelers, trikes, tractors and his prized 1953 Studerbaker pick-up truck.



He was one of the talented and lucky few who found success in everything he endeavored both personally and professionally. After taking over the family business, Ernie turned it into one of Manhattan's premier moving and rigging companies becoming the preferred choice of gallery owners, sculptors, artists, art collectors, museums and many of Manhattan's luminaries, including John Lennon, Yoko Ono and Donald Trump. An avid raconteur, he mesmerized all with his many stories of doing business for these famous artists, museums, and personalities. After retirement, in addition to spending time with his family, he was a devoted parishioner at St. Paul the Apostle Church in Yonkers, NY and generously volunteered much of his time to the parish and school. He also loved wood working and spent many hours crafting furniture, unique designs, and accent pieces for the entire family.



He had a towering personality and he demanded much from his children especially on Saturday mornings when he put all of his young children to work around the house, but he balanced this with equally towering affection, mischievous pranks, and a love of laughter.



He is survived by his sisters Louise (Auer) Fursich of Hartsdale, NY and Vera (Auer) McManus of Lake Peekskill, NY; his six children Ernest Auer and his wife Bena of Yonkers, NY, Jeanne (Auer) Yunker and her husband William of Seattle, WA, Barbara (Auer) Parent and her husband John of Loudon, NH, Debra Auer-Carollo of New Rochelle, NY, Patrice (Auer) Neidle and her husband Jeffrey of West Hartford, CT, Denise (Auer) Soranno and her husband Michael of Park Ridge, NJ; his nine grandchildren Michael Yunker and fiancee Yang Zhen (Janey), Patrick Parent, Matthew Yunker, Christina Parent and fiance Tyler Greene, Haley Parent, Steven Soranno, Ryan Soranno, Emily Soranno and Jackson Neidle.



There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Saturday September 28, 2019 at The Church of the Sacred Heart, 10 Lawton Avenue, Hartsdale, NY.



Private family burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to the by going to .



He will be dearly missed by everyone and his infectious laughter and pet names for all (Bertha, Butterball, Herman, Sydney) will be heard in the wind for many, many years to come. May he rest in eternal peace.





