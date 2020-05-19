Ernest D. Merrick, 91, passed away on May 15, 2020 at Salemhaven Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, Salem, NH, after a period of declining health due to dementia and probable COVID-19. Ernest was born and raised in Haverhill, MA, attending Haverhill Trade School to study auto mechanics. He, his father and two brothers worked together at E.D. Merrick and Sons Garage in Haverhill for over forty years. In his younger years Ernest enjoyed racing at local racetracks. He also liked to go hunting up north with friends and family. Ernest loved animals, especially cats. He was always happy to hear about his two grandsons' academic and sports accomplishments.
Ernest, his wife Marilyn and their two children made their home in Atkinson for fifty-eight years. He is survived by his wife of seventy years Marilyn (Whiteneck) Merrick of Salemhaven, daughter and son-in-law Pamela and David Hoag of Concord, NH, son and daughter-in-law Todd and Kristin Merrick of Manchester, NH, and grandsons Connor Merrick of Brookline, MA and Drew Merrick of Manchester, NH. Ernest is also survived by his brother Jenness "Bud" and Connie Merrick, and sister-in-law Norma Merrick, all of Haverhill, MA. He had several nieces, nephews and cousins as well.
Ernest was predeceased by his parents Ernest and Lena Merrick, Haverhill, MA, brother Kenneth Merrick and sister-in-law N. Jean Merrick, sister in-laws and husbands Ruth and Robert Webster and Bertha and George Bridges, and brother-in-law and wife Beverly and Georgette Whiteneck.
Due to the pandemic there will be no services. The family would like to thank the staff at Salemhaven for caring for Ernest for the past two years, and their continuing care of his wife Marilyn.
Published in Concord Montior on May 19, 2020.