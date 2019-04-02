Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest E. Dobson. View Sign





Ernie as he was known, was born in Westbrook, Maine a son to Louis and Mary (Farwell) Dobson. Following his high school graduation, he joined the United States Air Force and served during World War II. Ernie flew on 33 missions as the radio operator on a B-17 bomber.



Following the war, he was employed as an engineer with New England Telephone for over 30 years.



Ernie enjoyed researching his genealogy; gardening; hunting and fishing; his craftsmanship projects; and above all, his family.



Ernie was predeceased by 2 brothers, Norman Dobson and Herbert Dobson and 2 sisters, Manola Quimby and Marilyn Dobson.



He is survived by his wife, Ruth Dobson of Hopkinton, 2 sons, David of Laconia and Brian of Washington, NH; 2 daughters, Elaine Collins of Warner and Debra Fournier of Salisbury, NH; his brother, Louis who is living in Maine. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.



Visiting hours will be held from 3 to 6 pm on Friday, April 5 at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 North Main Street, Concord. The interment will be held later in the spring in Falmouth Foreside, Maine.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord, NH.



Online condolences can be expressed at





Ernest E. Dobson, 95, of Hopkinton died Sunday, March 31 at Pine Rock Manor in Warner following a period of declining health.Ernie as he was known, was born in Westbrook, Maine a son to Louis and Mary (Farwell) Dobson. Following his high school graduation, he joined the United States Air Force and served during World War II. Ernie flew on 33 missions as the radio operator on a B-17 bomber.Following the war, he was employed as an engineer with New England Telephone for over 30 years.Ernie enjoyed researching his genealogy; gardening; hunting and fishing; his craftsmanship projects; and above all, his family.Ernie was predeceased by 2 brothers, Norman Dobson and Herbert Dobson and 2 sisters, Manola Quimby and Marilyn Dobson.He is survived by his wife, Ruth Dobson of Hopkinton, 2 sons, David of Laconia and Brian of Washington, NH; 2 daughters, Elaine Collins of Warner and Debra Fournier of Salisbury, NH; his brother, Louis who is living in Maine. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.Visiting hours will be held from 3 to 6 pm on Friday, April 5 at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 North Main Street, Concord. The interment will be held later in the spring in Falmouth Foreside, Maine.Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord, NH.Online condolences can be expressed at www.bennettfuneral.com Funeral Home Bennett Funeral Home

209 North Main street

Concord , NH 033015048

(603) 225-3517 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close