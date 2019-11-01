Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ervin E. Benson. View Sign Service Information Skyway Memorial Funeral Home 5200 Us Highway 19 Palmetto , FL 34221 (941)-722-4543 Send Flowers Obituary

Ervin E Benson, 92, of Palmetto passed away on October 13, 2019. Born March 15, 1927, son of Harold and Lida (Russ) Benson, graduated from Franklin High School, class of 1945.



He attended New England College in Henniker, NH graduating in the class of 1950. He went to work with Public Service Co of NH where he worked in the Franklin District leaving in 1957 as Office Manager.



After the passing of his father he joined his brother Earl in purchasing the Benson Auto Company in 1958 which their father had started in 1911. They owned and operated the business until 1995 when they sold it to Earl's son Jack.



He was a member of Congregation Christian Church of Franklin since 1948 and served as treasurer for 25 years. He was also a member of the Church of the Trinity of Sarasota FL.



He was a trustee of the Franklin Cemetery Association for several years, and served as Trustee of Trust Fund and President.



He was preceded by his parents, his ex wife Claudette H. Benson, brothers: Hiram, William and Earl; sisters Dorothy Joyce, Mary Hodgeman, and Muriel Lavalley, sons: Benny, James, adopted son Raymond, and adopted daughter Alice Davis. He is survived by his long time partner of 42 years Ronald Luongo, daughter Diane and husband Glenn Theall, sisters; Helen Boudreau of Laconia NH, and Martha Carkin of Laconia NH; son in law Robert Davis; many nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.



Service will take place at a later date in New Hampshire.



The family requests that donations in Ervin's name to the Congregation Christian Church of Franklin PO Box 69 Franklin, NH 03235.





