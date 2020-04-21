Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Send Flowers Obituary

Estelle, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away in Concord, New Hampshire on April 19, 2020. She was born July 5, 1929 at home in Providence, Rhode Island and was the daughter of the late Henry and Marguerite DeWolf, growing up in Providence and her beloved Bristol, RI. Estelle excelled throughout her early years in regional and national competitive figure skating, training in Lake Placid, NY. As a young mother she coached figure skating and did choreography for annual skating shows in Providence. Estelle was also a talented painter and her many projects are still enjoyed by family members.



Estelle attended Lake Erie College in Ohio and married Charles Tanner in 1951. They began their married life in Washington, D.C., and returned to RI, settling in Barrington to raise their three sons. The family spent summers sailing on Narraganset Bay and winters skiing in New Hampshire's White Mountains. The couple moved to Holderness, NH in 1972 and lived there until moving back to her hometown of Bristol in 2001. They also spent winters in Sarasota, Florida until Charles' passing in 2018.



Estelle traveled the globe extensively with Charles, her sister Nancy and numerous friends through the years. Her greatest pleasure was having her family visit her and never wanted them to leave. She was devoted to her family and loved to watch the many competitive sporting events her sons and grandchildren were involved in from childhood to their adult lives.



Estelle was pre-deceased by her husband Charles and sister Nancy D'Wolf. She is survived by her brother Henry DeWolf of Bristol, RI. She is also survived by her sons, Charles and his wife Alison of Sarasota, FL, Bradford and his wife Sally of Concord, and Douglas and his wife Jan of Canton, CT. She leaves her beloved grandchildren: Nicolas, Waverly, Lucy, Axel and Wells.



The family is especially grateful to the caregivers at Granite Ledges in Concord who took the time to know and provide care to Estelle during the past two years.



Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, burial will take place at a future date in Bristol, RI.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the CRVNA Hospice Program, 30 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH 03301

