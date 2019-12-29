Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther LaJoie Grace. View Sign Service Information Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street New London , NH 03257 (603)-526-6442 Send Flowers Obituary

Esther (LaJoie) Grace, 90, died Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Pensacola, FL.



She was born on September 23, 1929 the daughter of Frederick and Lillian Caroline (Fowler) LaJoie. She was born in Wilmot, NH and lived all of her life here until she moved to Florida to be with her daughter in 2017.



Esther went to Andover High School for two years and then graduated from Franklin High School. She attended Concord Commercial College for a year. She worked as a secretary for Associated Grocers in Manchester for two years and then raised her family.



Esther was an Accredited Record Technician for New London Hospital retiring after 33 years of service. Then she worked for Hitchcock Clinic in Dr. Stephen Jordan's office for six years and returned to New London Hospital transcribing records for many years. She had also been Wilmot Town Clerk for about five years.



She was a member of the Friendly Club in Wilmot. Esther enjoyed cooking, gardening and knitting.



Her husband of 37 years, Tyler D. Grace, Jr., died in 2013. She is also predeceased by her sister, Lillian Owens and her brother, Frederick W. LaJoie. She is survived by two sons and their wives, Kenneth and Donna Clarke of Wilmot, NH and Raymond and Stephanie Clarke of Brooksville, FL; three daughters, Joanne L. Sawtelle of Pensacola, FL, Rita E. Porter of Pensacola, FL and Deborah Clarke and her husband, Albert LeBlanc of Bradford, NH; a stepson and his wife, Daniel and Jill Grace of Sutton, NH; two stepdaughters and their husbands, Kristina and Brian Johnson of Unity, NH and Annalisa and Paul Pelletier of Beaufort, SC; many grandchildren; great grandchildren, step granddaughters and grandsons; step great grandchildren, step great great grandchildren; a sister, Alice Bixby of Milford, MA; nieces, nephews and cousins.



A graveside service will be held in Bunker Hill Cemetery, Wilmot, NH in the spring.



Memorial contributions may be made to the New London Hospital, 273 County Road or Lake Sunapee Region Visiting Nurse Association, P.O. Box 2209, both New London, NH 03257.



Chadwick Funeral Service of New London, NH is assisting the family with arrangements.

