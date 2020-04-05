Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther Marie Clauson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On March 30, 2020 a beloved mother, grandmother and aunt was welcomed into heaven. Esther Clauson passed away peacefully after a brief illness with pancreatic cancer in Concord, NH at the age of 83.



Born in 1936 to Fritz and Marie Eiskamp in Champaign, IL, Esther always knew she was a city girl. She met her husband, Jim, while in nurses training in Champaign and after their Chicago wedding in 1962 they headed straight to California. Jim and Esther enjoyed a wonderful life in California for 45 years.



Esther was an accomplished and respected nurse and she had a great sense of pride in being a nurse, renewing her nursing license throughout her lifetime. In addition to her career, she volunteered with many deserving organizations over the years including the Concord Contemporary Women's Club. Esther was also an enthusiastic participant in Jazzercize for 45 years.



Esther and Jim were a couple who loved life and loved each other. They greatly enjoyed traveling the world with their family and as a couple. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in California in grand style surrounded by many of their friends.



When Esther retired from nursing, Jim and Esther moved to Concord, NH so that they could spend time with their younger daughter and family. After their move to New Hampshire, relatives and friends would trek from across the country to visit them in their beautiful new state.



Esther is predeceased by her husband Jim Clauson. She is survived by her daughters Stephanie Hubsch (Andy) of Pacific Palisades, CA, Kathy Wyle (Steve) of Deering N.H., four grandchildren, Bradley, Riley, Justin and Dallas, along with many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. A celebration of Esther's life will be held at a future date.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local hospital for personal protective equipment for nurses' safety. To sign an on-line guest book, please visit

On March 30, 2020 a beloved mother, grandmother and aunt was welcomed into heaven. Esther Clauson passed away peacefully after a brief illness with pancreatic cancer in Concord, NH at the age of 83.Born in 1936 to Fritz and Marie Eiskamp in Champaign, IL, Esther always knew she was a city girl. She met her husband, Jim, while in nurses training in Champaign and after their Chicago wedding in 1962 they headed straight to California. Jim and Esther enjoyed a wonderful life in California for 45 years.Esther was an accomplished and respected nurse and she had a great sense of pride in being a nurse, renewing her nursing license throughout her lifetime. In addition to her career, she volunteered with many deserving organizations over the years including the Concord Contemporary Women's Club. Esther was also an enthusiastic participant in Jazzercize for 45 years.Esther and Jim were a couple who loved life and loved each other. They greatly enjoyed traveling the world with their family and as a couple. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in California in grand style surrounded by many of their friends.When Esther retired from nursing, Jim and Esther moved to Concord, NH so that they could spend time with their younger daughter and family. After their move to New Hampshire, relatives and friends would trek from across the country to visit them in their beautiful new state.Esther is predeceased by her husband Jim Clauson. She is survived by her daughters Stephanie Hubsch (Andy) of Pacific Palisades, CA, Kathy Wyle (Steve) of Deering N.H., four grandchildren, Bradley, Riley, Justin and Dallas, along with many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. A celebration of Esther's life will be held at a future date.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local hospital for personal protective equipment for nurses' safety. To sign an on-line guest book, please visit http://www.tributes.com/obituary/read/Esther-M.-Clauson-108364656 Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close