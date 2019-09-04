Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther (Flynn) Scammell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Esther (Flynn) Scammell, 100, died on August 31. Esther was born in Dorchester, Massachusetts on April 3, 1919 to Francis and Winifred Flynn.



She is survived by her children Susan Scammell and her husband, Dr. Charles Van Hook of Longmont, CO, Julie Scammell and her husband, William Amadei of Falmouth, ME, Jay (Arthur, Jr.) Scammell and his wife Normie, of Douglasville, GA, and Patti Scammell of Concord, NH.



She is predeceased by her husband, Arthur F. Scammell, Sr. and their son, Kerry Scammell, and will be missed dearly by Kerry's widow, Christine Scammell, of Scarborough, ME.



Esther's grandchildren, who affectionately called her either Grammie Esther or Gibba, are Jessica Thomas of Portland, ME, Jason Thomas of Firestone, CO, Elizabeth Amadei of Falmouth, ME, Amanda Scammell of Douglasville GA, and Hallie and Maddie Scammell of Scarborough, ME. Her great-grandchildren are Egan Thomas Parker of Portland, ME and Alexis and Jillian Thomas of Firestone, CO.



Esther met her husband Art on the subway when both were headed to the Boston Skating Club. Art, a speed skater, spied Esther, her speed skates, and that she was cute, and offered her his seat. To thank him, Esther skated up to him at the rink and chatted for a bit while he remained silent. She commented that he didn't talk much, and he replied, "I didn't come here to talk, I came here to skate." Esther took this as a flirtatious challenge, and the game was on. Art and Esther married in 1953 and the banter continued for the next 60 years.



Many years before anyone had heard the term "Women's Liberation," Esther was a career woman, working at Boston Safe Deposit and Trust. She was told she wouldn't be allowed to work after she married which didn't sit well with her. Being Esther, she managed to keep working despite the bank's policy. When she and Art married, she refused to say that she would him obey him in their wedding vows which was no surprise to Art.



An avid reader, Esther served on the boards of the Pembroke Library and the Gilmanton Iron Works Library, and was a volunteer at both. She was also a devoted fan of "Jeopardy" and was answering questions well into her late 90's.



With their summer house on Crystal Lake in Gilmanton Iron Works, Art and Esther provided their children idyllic summers. In the morning she would order the kids out of the house for a day of swimming, biking, fort building, and so on. She believed kids should be outside, running wild, unless they needed lunch, a bathroom or were injured.



Esther shared a wonderfully close relationship with her younger sister, Mary Louise Skahan. As Mary Louise said recently, "You have been my best friend my whole life."



Esther was the much loved aunt of Mary Louise and her husband Bill's five children, and Jack and Sandy Scammell's four children, who shared many days of fun and sun at the lakehouse with the Scammell kids. Mark, Denise, Sheila, Brian and John Skahan, and Christine, Karen, Roy and Cheryl Scammell will miss Aunt Esther dearly.



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 7, 11:00, at St. Katharine Drexel Parish, 40 Hidden Springs Road Alton, NH with a reception to follow. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to: St. Katharine Drexel Parish or NHSPCA.

