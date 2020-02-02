Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ethel C. "Monie" Lorden. View Sign Service Information Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street New London , NH 03257 (603)-526-6442 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street New London , NH 03257 View Map Service 2:00 PM Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street New London , NH 03257 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ethel "Monie" C. (Field) Lorden, 89, went to be with the Lord on January 31, 2020.



She was born in Canaan, NH on April 6, 1930 the oldest child of Raymond and Violet (Neily) Field; fondly referred to as "the ring leader".



John and Ethel settled in Boscawen in 1952 and were "Snowbirds" wintering in St. Petersburg, FL in their retirement years. She was the true homemaker loving her family and her home. She was a great baker and would make custard pies for the church booth for the Hopkinton State Fair every year where people would line up just to get a slice. She was down to earth and always welcoming with coffee and a baked good when you visited her home. She loved dogs and especially the ones they rescued as well as enjoying the hummingbirds. Monie used to like to play softball and would spend summers just being by the pool with the family.



She is predeceased by her parents, her husband of 51 years, John E. Lorden, Jr. in 1999, sisters, Lorraine Field and Betty Stevens and a brother, Raymond Field. She is survived by a daughter, Pamela J. Lorden and a son and his wife, Mark and Linda Lorden all of Boscawen, NH; 6 grandchildren, John and Shelly Genest, Amy and Matthew Nichols, Donald Genest, Joseph Genest and husband, Tony Benson, Samantha and Joseph Poulin and Katie Rae Davenport; 15 great grandchildren; 3 great great granddaughters; a sister and her husband, Judith and Norman Dubreuil of North Springfield, VT; and a brother-in-law, Richard Stevens of Kingston, NH.



Friends may call at the Chadwick Funeral Home, 235 Main Street, New London, NH on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 P.M. A service will follow at 2:00. The Rev. Dr. Allen Koop, pastor of the Wilmot Baptist Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Proctor Cemetery, Andover, NH in the spring.



The family appreciates the fine care and compassion shown to Monie from the Merrimack County Nursing Home, especially 3S, and the Concord VNA.



Memorial contributions may be made to a local rescue/SPCA or Merrimack County Nursing Home Resident Christmas Fund, 325 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH 03303.

