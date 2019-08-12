Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Ethel married Alger Keniston and the couple shared 54 years together until his passing in 2004. She is survived by two daughters, Marlene and Debra of Webster; son-in-law, Brian Miner; brother, Kenneth Scribner; two granddaughters, Rhonda and Shelly Bowne; a great-granddaughter, Brittney; two great-grandsons, CJ and Jesse; great-great-granddaughter, Alexa; great-great-grandson, Camden; and several nieces, great nieces, and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Ethel was predeceased by her brothers, Richard and Karl Scribner.



Ethel was known as "Nana", "Grammie", and "G.G." Her family was her pride and joy. She worked for many years at Beede Electric and Hoyt's in Penacook, as well as Frost Apple. She cared for many children in her home on Battle Street and was known as "Auntie Ethel" to all. She was a member of the Webster Congregational Church and the Women's Union in Webster. She taught 4-H cooking classes for many years and often worked on Saturday night suppers and fairs.



Memorial Services will be held Friday, August 16th at 1:00pm at Webster Congregational Church, 1011 Long Street in Webster. Private burial will be held at a later date. The Cremation Society of NH is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, or for more information, please go to

Ethel Helen (Scribner) Keniston, 93, a resident of Merrimack County Nursing Home, died at Concord Hospital August 8, 2019. She was born in Webster on May 19th, 1926 to Louis and Dorothea (Kimball) Scribner. She lived most of her life in Webster and moved to Horseshoe Pond Place in Concord in 2002.Ethel married Alger Keniston and the couple shared 54 years together until his passing in 2004. She is survived by two daughters, Marlene and Debra of Webster; son-in-law, Brian Miner; brother, Kenneth Scribner; two granddaughters, Rhonda and Shelly Bowne; a great-granddaughter, Brittney; two great-grandsons, CJ and Jesse; great-great-granddaughter, Alexa; great-great-grandson, Camden; and several nieces, great nieces, and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Ethel was predeceased by her brothers, Richard and Karl Scribner.Ethel was known as "Nana", "Grammie", and "G.G." Her family was her pride and joy. She worked for many years at Beede Electric and Hoyt's in Penacook, as well as Frost Apple. She cared for many children in her home on Battle Street and was known as "Auntie Ethel" to all. She was a member of the Webster Congregational Church and the Women's Union in Webster. She taught 4-H cooking classes for many years and often worked on Saturday night suppers and fairs.Memorial Services will be held Friday, August 16th at 1:00pm at Webster Congregational Church, 1011 Long Street in Webster. Private burial will be held at a later date. The Cremation Society of NH is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, or for more information, please go to www.csnh.com Published in The Concord Monitor on Aug. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close