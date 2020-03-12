Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ethel N. Crane. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness we share the passing of our Mom and Meme, Ethel Amy (Norcross) Crane on March 11, 2020 after a long hard-fought battle with dementia. She was the youngest of nine, born on April 29, 1934 in Lyndon, Vermont to Clarence and Verna (McDowell) Norcross. She was previously deceased by her husband of 25 years, Donald Crane in 1985. She was a resident of East Washington, NH for 56 years before her transition to assisted living in 2017.



Ethel was a graduate of Lyndon Institute in Lyndon, VT in 1952. She then received her Registered Nurse degree in 1955 from Mary Hitchcock Memorial School of Nursing in Hanover, NH. She worked at the State Hospital and Concord Hospital in Concord, NH, The Newport Hospital in Newport, NH, Hillsboro House Nursing Home and the Office of Dr. Richard Douglass in Hillsboro, NH. She volunteered as an independent visiting nurse for anyone in need, whether family or elderly neighbors. She volunteered at local blood drives and blood pressure clinics. Additionally, she served her community as a Cemetery Trustee and as a member of the Old Home Days and Bicentennial Committees.



Family meant everything to Ethel. She hosted Family Reunions for more than two decades and in her spare time, she was the greatest babysitter of her five grandchildren and great-grandson, Ayden (who was her pride & joy), watching them while the parents worked and then sending them home with a crock-pot dinner ready to eat! She always attended their extra-curricular activities - gymnastics, dance, soccer, basketball, softball, baseball, volleyball, cheerleading, piano recitals and more. Her most recent enjoyment was getting to know her newest great-granddaughter, Kaleigh, who visited her at the assisted living facility and brightened her days.



Ethel is survived by her son David Crane and his partner Julie Ramsey, daughter Pam Butler and her husband Ernie, granddaughters Meredith Butler (Bill Dubuque), Kaitlyn Eaton (Ward), Jocelyn Kulbacki (Dan), Sara Persechino (Matt), grandson Bradley Crane, great-grandsons Ayden Butler and Billy Dubuque, and great-granddaughters Kenley & Lucca Persechino, Kaleigh Kulbacki and Aspen Dubuque. She is also survived by her oldest sister Constance Goodwin of Nebraska and sister-in-law Jean Kenny of California, and many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. She was previously deceased by seven of her eight siblings, Ted Norcross, Norma (Lionel) Delisle, Pauline (Donald) Rainey, Beverly Moffett, Reba (Arnold) Littel, Bruce (Shila) Norcross and Robert (Marilyn) Norcross.



A special thank you to the "neighborhood watch" of East Washington whose extra eyes helped keep her home for as long as possible, to her friends from church who helped with transportation while still living at home, to her caregivers at The Seasons of Summercrest in Newport for nearly two years of quality care and friendship, to the team of Lake Sunapee Region VNA & Hospice and to our awesome friend Carole Rosario who provided healthy picnic lunches for days while we held vigil at mom's bedside.



Calling hours will be held on Saturday, March 14th at Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home in Hillsboro from 5-8 pm. Funeral services are to be held on Sunday, March 15th at 3 pm in the Washington Center Church with a gathering to follow at the Washington Town Hall. Burial will take place in the spring.



Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Lake Sunapee Region VNA & Hospice.



