- Ethel P. Magoon, 98, a longtime resident of Franklin died, Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen. Ethel was born in Portsmouth, NH, November 15, 1920, daughter of late Charles J. and Priscilla V. (Gibson) Dowling. She attended Dover schools and was a graduate of Dover High School in 1938. She was a resident of Franklin for 63 years. She taught ceramics at her home in Franklin for over 15 years. Ethel worked in the office for 15 years at the former J. P. Stevens Woolen Mill in Franklin. She enjoyed her involvement with the Apollo Club and Senior Center in Franklin. Over the years and when her children were young, she was active with the Franklin Outing Club. She also enjoyed traveling including trips to Branson, MO and Dollywood in Tennessee.



Ethel was predeceased by her brother, Hugh G. Dowling in 2003 and her son in law, Jack J. Deguise in 2016. She was also predeceased by her husband James L. Magoon, of 59 years in 2000 and by a son Jack Magoon in 2008. She leaves, her daughter Nancy F. Deguise of Lehigh Acres, Florida, her son, Robert H. Magoon of Tilton and 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.



Calling hours will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 2 to 4 PM at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, Franklin-Tilton Road (584 West Main St.) in Tilton. Burial will be in Franklin Cemetery later in the spring when weather permits and family gathers, in the family lot in Franklin Cemetery.



Those wishing may make memorial contributions in Ethel's name to the Activities Fund at the Merrimack County Nursing Home, 325 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH 03301.



