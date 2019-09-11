Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Graveside service 1:30 PM NH State Veterans Cemetery DW Highway Boscawen , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary





He was born July 17, 1933 in Concord, NH the youngest child of the late Alfred B. and Annie (Hardiman) Parker. He attended St. John's Catholic School in Concord.



Gene joined the US Airforce and was stationed at Bolling AFB in Washington, DC during this time he married Shirley Mack of Epsom on October 17, 1953. He participated in the "Operation Red Wing" hydrogen bomb testing on the Bikini Islands in the South Pacific.



After leaving the service, Gene drove for Manchester Dairy, Wirthmore, Feeds and Agway Feeds, delivering grain to many farms in NH and VT. His family could leave him at the fam building at the Deerfield Fair and come back hours later and he would still be talking to all the farmers he knew.



He became a police office for the town of Epsom in 1969, eventually becoming police chief, and retiring from the police force in 1977.



Gene and Shirley purchased a Winnebago motor home, eventually living in it fulltime. They were members of the Granite State Winnies, FMCA and Good Sam Club. They traveled around the eastern parts of the US and Canada, spending their winters in Florida.



After the loss of his wife, Shirley in 2002, he still wintered in Florida until he sold the motor home. He has since lived at the Epsom Elderly housing unit in Epsom until his death.



In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his wife Shirley, and his daughter Joanne both who passed away in 2002; his sister Mary Scott and brother, Richard and George Parker.



He is survived by his daughter, Diane Parker of Concord; grandchildren, Tristen, Ashlyn and MaKayla; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.



Visiting Hours will not be held.



Graveside services will be held on Monday, September 16th at 1:30 PM at the NH State Veterans Cemetery, DW Highway, Boscawen.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Gene's memory to the Changing Lives Equine Center, 64 Stumpfield Road, Hopkinton, NH 03229.





