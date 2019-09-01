Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary





Eugene P. Buckley of Contoocook, NH died peacefully on August 29 at age 79 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Gene, as he was known, grew up in Chelsea MA; son of the late Eugene and Helen Buckley. For many years he lived in Saugus, MA and worked over three decades as a letter carrier at the Malden post office. He proudly served for 25 years as a reservist in the United States Navy. He lived his retirement years in Contoocook, active in the American Legion and his local co-op board.Known for his warmth and wit, Gene was steadfastly loyal to his family and friends, and dedicated to serving his community and country. He enjoyed spending time with family as well as the outdoors, travel, and sports.Gene is survived by his wife of 57 years, Lorraine Buckley; children, Susan Beliveau, Michael Buckley, and Patricia Lomakin and grandchildren, Andrew, Jessica and Timothy Beliveau, Caitlin and Quinn Buckley and Alexander and Julia Lomakin. He is also survived by his brother, John Buckley and his wife, Kathleen.A calling hour will take place on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 10AM to 11AM at St. Theresa's Catholic Church, 158 Old West Hopkinton Rd Henniker, NH, immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. A committal service will be held at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 DW HWY Boscawen, NH at 1PM.In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in his honor to the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery Association.Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the Buckley family. Published in The Concord Monitor on Sept. 1, 2019

