Eugene S. Daniell III, a life-long resident of New Hampshire, passed away on Wednesday, December 11th, 2019, age 72, from a sudden heart attack.



He was born in Laconia, NH, the son of Eugene S. Daniell Jr and Eva (Burns) Daniell. He graduated from Franklin High School in 1964, Harvard College in 1969 with a BA in English, and UNH in 1974 with an MA in English.



He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Debra Y. Clark and four children, son, Eugene S. Daniell IV and his wife Amy of Wrentham, MA; daughter, Karen G. Daniell and her wife Karen Taylor of Stratham, NH; son, William S. Clark; and daughter, Caitlin D. Clark, both of Concord, NH. He is also survived by a grandson, Mitchell T. Daniell of Wrentham, MA.



In addition to his parents, he was pre-deceased by his brother-in-law Thomas C. Holt, with whom he began his hiking career.



Gene's love of the mountains began in his 20's when he was given a copy of the AMC White Mountain Guide by Tom. Being by nature a person who liked lists, he began hiking in earnest after he discovered a list of peaks inside the guide.



He managed to fit in several trips to Japan and they always involved climbing for several days. On his last trip he was able to add Mt Fuji to his list. Trips to Colorado resulted in a healthy bite out of the 14er list and a foray to the Lake District in England resulted in its high point.



He had visited all 50 states where he visited most of the high points; the western ones remained out of logistical reach but he did manage Hawaii! Although most serious hiking ended for him when diabetes claimed his toes, he continued to find a way, walking the flatter and shorter trails, all over the country, with his wife as they discovered cranberry bogs, marshes, beaches, floodplains, and trails to lakes and falls when they vacationed.



On his way to this end, he was heavily involved in the NH hiking community, from editing guide books to leading hikes. Some of his best work is only known to bushwhackers, where they could look forward to reading Gene's delightful essays in the summit registers.



As the editor of at least six editions of the AMC White Mountain Guide and AMC Southern New Hampshire Trail Guide, he crafted concise text but with a flair of places not to miss. For Appalachia, the AMC Journal, he was the Accidents Editor for many years. Many that hiked with him will remember the discussions that evolved into the dispensing of much mountain wisdom in those pages.



For nearly three decades he variously served on the AMC Four Thousand-Footer Committee as Chair, Secretary, and Archivist. He presided over many awards ceremonies and processed thousands of hiker applications along the way.



For many decades Gene was a NH Chapter Leader, always looking for the hike that needed to be led. Often it would be the more remote ones and usually because he heard someone needed it to finish a list. Typically, he would have the iconic red surveyor's wheel measuring trails for later transcription. Unsurprisingly, it was a conversation starter.



At his request there will not be a memorial service, but hikes will be arranged in the Spring to his favorite locations. If desired, donations can be made to your favorite environmental organization.

