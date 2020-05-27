Eugenie Mary (Bell) Leroux, 77, of Tilton, who liked to be called "Genie," died Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester after a long illness.
She was born in Franklin on May 19, 1943 the daughter of the late Edward and Gladys (Rogers) Bell. Genie graduated from Tilton-Northfield High School. She married Roger L. Leroux, Jr. on April 27, 1963 and was happily married for 57 years.
Genie worked as a volunteer at the Franklin Junior Senior High School as a lunch aid. The work she loved to do most was working at Merrimack County Nursing Home as an activity aide.
She also drove the County Home bus taking the residents for rides. She also worked at the Wells-Ogunquit, Maine Resort prior to retiring.
Genie was a people person and enjoyed making them laugh and happy. She loved to go camping and travelling across the U.S.
She was predeceased by her sister, Carol Witham of Northfield and brothers-in-law Peter Sylvester of Belmont and William Lundstrom of Round Rock, TX.
She leaves behind her husband Roger L. Leroux, Jr. of Tilton, a daughter, Tammy Leroux of Tilton, her son, Kenneth Leroux and wife Tracy of Loudon, 3 grandchildren, Anthony Leroux of Tilton, Jaime Godbout of Gilmanton, and Corey Leroux and Alicia of Northfield, 2 great grandchildren, Lillian Leroux-Parsons of Tilton and Zander Parsons of Tilton. Family members also include 2 sisters-in-law, Theresa Sylvester of Belmont and Janice Lundstrom of Round Rock, TX, a brother-in-law, Alvin Witham, and nieces and nephews.
Genie will be missed by all.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a private service and interment will be at NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Assn., (lbda.org) 912 Killian Hill Rd. SW, Lilburn, GA 30047.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Franklin is assisting Genie's family.
For an online guestbook for messages and condolences, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
Published in Concord Montior on May 27, 2020.