Eva Viehoff
1926 - 2020
Businesswoman and Real Estate Developer 4/4/26 - 8/8/20

Erika Eva (Waldman) Viehoff, 94 years old, refugee survivor of WWII, passed on peacefully on August 8, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Nursing Center, Manchester, NH, her home for the past 3 years, with her loving family present.

Eva, daughter of Martha (Schoenrock) and Max Waldman, was born on her parent's inland navigation barge, "Derflinger," on the river in Memel, now known as Klaipeda, Lithuania. As an only child, Eva was raised on the barge being trained as a "shipmate" by her parents.

Eva immigrated to the U.S. on June 12, 1952, arriving with her husband, Bernhard and daughter, Angelika on the "General Hershey" in NYC.

Eva was very industrious and happiest when busy. She found joy in her family, fashion, Chinese checkers, baking croissants and Black Forest Cakes, and preparing specialty German foods for family celebrations. For decades Eva renovated apartments top to bottom, creating beautiful home environments for many people.

Members of her family include her daughter, Angelika (Viehoff) Thomas and her son, Dr. Reinhard and his wife, Gail (Sundberg) Viehoff; grandchildren, Anneliese and her husband, Thomas Lemay and their daughter, Molly, Nicole Ranulf and her husband, Alan Randall, Ruth Viehoff, Steven Viehoff, Heidi Viehoff and Timothy and his wife, Courtney (Thompson) Viehoff and their daughter, Willow.

Eva was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Bernhard (Bernie).

We wish to thank Father Cote and all the Mt. Carmel staff for the excellent love and care shown to Eva over the past 3 years, Eva loved her caregivers and staff at Mount Carmel and it was clearly evident to her family that they loved her in return.

A graveside service will be held at Concord Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Eva's memory to The Alzheimer's Association.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the family of Erika Eva Viehoff.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett Funeral Home
209 North Main street
Concord, NH 033015048
6032253517
