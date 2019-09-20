Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Catherine Miller. View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-1800 Funeral service 5:30 PM St. Paul's Episcopal Church 21 Centre Street Concord , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Evelyn Catherine (Howell)Miller, 93, passed away on September 12, 2019 at Concord Hospital. She was born February 3, 1926 in Concord NH, to Frederick and Dorothia Howell. She resided in Concord happily throughout her life.



She enjoyed her job thoroughly working as the main secretary at Blue Cross/Blue Shield for 25 years. She had an unrivaled level of determination, loyalty, and success in all that she took part in. One of her passions was her involvement at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Concord where she attended from baptism to passing away, a parishioner for 92 years. She was also a member of the Eastern Star for over 65 years holding various, respectable, positions including Matron, Past Matron, and the grand position in the Office of Martha. She held a dual membership in the Epiphany Chapter and the Priscilla Chapter in Concord until the groups merged in February of 1957 to become one and she followed maintaining her dedication. Evelyn was known for her caring, loving and helpful demeanor-never hesitating to put herself aside when someone was in need.



She is predeceased by her husband Arthur Miller.



She is survived by her brother Bob Howell of Springhill Florida; daughters Martha (Miller) Mitchell and Rhiannon (Ruth Miller) O'Shea; 2 grandchildren Jessica and Shay and their children; and 1 niece and 1 nephew.



There will be a Funeral Service on September 23, 2019 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 21 Centre Street in Concord, beginning at 5:30 P.M. followed by a public wake. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the National Alzheimer's Foundation. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit



The Cremation Society of New Hampshire will be assisting the family with arrangements. For more information please visit

