The youngest of five children, Evelyn was born September 1, 1935, in Concord, to Carl and Mabel (Marshall) Nelson. Evelyn and her family lived in Sutton for many years, moving to Penacook in 1946. She was a 1953 graduate of Penacook High School.



Evelyn married Andrew Steenbergen and they had one son together. Evelyn then married Richard "Chic" Beauregard in Long Beach, CA, in 1959. They had two daughters together.



In 1964, Chic and Evelyn moved to East Concord, where Evelyn remained for the next 43 years. Evelyn worked as a secretary at Eastman School, while her children were students there. She later went to work for the State of New Hampshire, Department of Transportation, until her retirement in 1992.



While in East Concord, Evelyn was a Girl Scout leader, lamplighter member, volunteer, tutor, piano player, seamstress, foster mother and gardener.



Evelyn did not embrace computers or television, preferring to read and listen to classical music. Evelyn's family was the most important to her, including her nieces and nephews.



Evelyn is predeceased by her parents, her daughter Sandra Beauregard, siblings Catherine Kalloch, Joyce Ahern and Richard Nelson. She is survived by one sister, her son Andrew Steenbergen and daughter Dori Lefebvre, four grandchildren Calista Kasa, Kendra Pio, Jason Steenbergen and Sarah Steenbergen and four great-grandchildren.



There will be no calling hours. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at the East Sutton Cemetery, in Sutton.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

