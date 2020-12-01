Evelyn Huckins age 95 died Tuesday Nov. 24 at her home. She was born in East Andover NH, daughter of the late Edward and Rhodora (Preston) Newcomb.



Evelyn was known as "Ma Huckins" to neighborhood children as well as the many groups she volunteered with. She was den mother with Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, a Girl Scout leader and 4H leader. She taught cooking and sewing to many young people. As a homemaker she spent her time tending to her children and spent countless hours as room mother and library volunteer. She always had Tollhouse cookies or sweets for anyone that came to her home.



In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband; Herbert Huckins Sr., two sons; Douglas Huckins and Herbert Huckins Jr.



She is survived by her children; Bradley Huckins of Kittery ME, Patricia Huckins and her husband David of Greenville ME, Tammy Huckins and her wife Colleen of Largo FL., Donna Silver and her husband Chris of Salisbury NH, daughter in law; Nancy Huckins of Loudon, special niece, Sandra (Newcomb) Earl and her husband Gary of Englewood Fl., many grandchildren and great grandchildren that love their time with her.



Graveside services will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery in Boscawen in the spring.



The Waters Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.



