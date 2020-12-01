1/1
Evelyn Huckins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn Huckins age 95 died Tuesday Nov. 24 at her home. She was born in East Andover NH, daughter of the late Edward and Rhodora (Preston) Newcomb.

Evelyn was known as "Ma Huckins" to neighborhood children as well as the many groups she volunteered with. She was den mother with Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, a Girl Scout leader and 4H leader. She taught cooking and sewing to many young people. As a homemaker she spent her time tending to her children and spent countless hours as room mother and library volunteer. She always had Tollhouse cookies or sweets for anyone that came to her home.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband; Herbert Huckins Sr., two sons; Douglas Huckins and Herbert Huckins Jr.

She is survived by her children; Bradley Huckins of Kittery ME, Patricia Huckins and her husband David of Greenville ME, Tammy Huckins and her wife Colleen of Largo FL., Donna Silver and her husband Chris of Salisbury NH, daughter in law; Nancy Huckins of Loudon, special niece, Sandra (Newcomb) Earl and her husband Gary of Englewood Fl., many grandchildren and great grandchildren that love their time with her.

Graveside services will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery in Boscawen in the spring.

The Waters Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Waters Funeral Home - Concord
50 S. MAIN ST
Concord, NH 03301
(603) 225-5707
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Entire Staff of Waters Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved