Evelyn "Evie" Louise (Sherburne) Millette,95 died at Merrimack County Nursing Home on October 13, 2019 with her loving family by her side.



Born on February 16, 1924 in Newport, RI she was the daughter of the late Harry E. and Edith (Johnston) Sherburne.



She was raised in Epsom,NH. During the depression she worked as a Mother's Helper. After marrying her husband Harold they moved to Bow,NH where they . lived for nearly 50 years.



For years she and her husband would spent their winters in Florida. After his death in 1990 she would spend her summers in York Beach, Maine.



She enjoyed spending time with her family and having family cook-outs. She liked to read and did various types of puzzles.



She was predeceased by her parents. Her husband Harold Millette,Sr. . Her siblings Barbara Descoulias, Phyllis Bergstrom, Arlene DeRush, Audrey Bil, and Philip Sherburne. Her grandsons Michel Millette and Stephen Millette



She is survived by her sons Richard and his wife Sandra Millette of Chichester,NH, , Ronald and his wife Gloria of Lakeland, Fl, . Harold, Jr. and his wife Joan of Livermore, Me. and Stanley and his wife Valeda of Deerfield, NH., 8 grandchildren,17 great grandchildren,13 great,great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.



Per her request services will be private. Burial will be at McClary Cemetery, Espom,NH.



In lieu of flowers donations in her name maybe made to Merrimack County Nursing Home, Resident Fund, 325 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen,NH 03303.



The family would like to thank the staff at MCNH especially 4 North for their excellent care and kindness.



Bennett Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

