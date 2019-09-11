Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for F. Gerald Whitman. View Sign Service Information Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Hwy Epsom , NH 03234 (603)-798-3050 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. F. Gerald "Gerry" Whitman, 82, of Chichester, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on September 10, 2019.



Born in Concord, Gerry was the son of the late Frederick Gerald and Frances (Lawrie) Whitman. He was raised and educated in West Concord and was a graduate of Concord High School.



Prior to his retirement, Gerry was employed by Sprague Electric as an Electronics Technician, a position he held for 40 years. He was a volunteer firefighter for the Pembroke Fire Department for 20 years as well as a 4-H leader. Gerry and his wife also worked as campground hosts for the White Mountain National Forest.



Gerry was a gentle soul. He enjoyed canoeing, fishing, hiking, traveling, and camping. Above all else, he cherished the time spent with family.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Elizabeth (Morrill) Whitman; his children, William W. Whitman of Chichester, Suzan Ames and her husband Dan of Solon, ME, Lynda Anctil and her husband Michel of Gorham and Marianne Hamilton and her husband Jerry of Sioux Falls, SD. He was the grandfather to Zachary Cleasby, Cody Ames, Kaylene Hamilton, Duane Anctil and Hannah Ames. He was the great grandfather to Dylan Ross, Avery Thoroughgood and Tanner Cleasby.



In accordance with his wishes, there will be no formal services and a family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in Gerry's memory may be sent to the . Assisting the family with arrangements is the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home in Epsom. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

Donations