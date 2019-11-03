Guest Book View Sign Service Information Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street New London , NH 03257 (603)-526-6442 Funeral service 12:00 PM East Washington Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Fay Ellen (Blakney) Leischner, 81, of Bergweg Road, passed away on Tuesday October 29, 2019 at her son's home in Londonderry after a 23 year battle with cancer. Her boundless joy, love and strength will be truly missed.



Fay was born in Boston, MA on June 17, 1938 the daughter of Hilman Roy and Sybil (Crosby) Blakney. She attended schools in Boston and Washington ,NH and was also a graduate of The Wilfred Academy of Hair and Beauty in Boston. Fay lived in Boston, Hillsboro and Contoocook, NH; but spent most of her life in East Washington. Fay worked as a farmer's daughter, hair dresser, school cook and homemaker.



She was a member of the East Washington Baptist Church and being a skilled rug hooker she was also a member of the league of NH Craftsmen. She was a tireless caregiver of her husband of 52 years, Kurt Leischner, especially near the end of his life when he died in 2013.



She was also predeceased by siblings Alex and Cynthia. She is survived by her son and his wife, Paul and Suellen Leischner of Londonderry, two grandchildren, Nicholas Kurt Hilman Leischner and Emily Fay Leischner both of Londonderry: siblings, Joyce Duerr of Westerly RI, Beth Gallagher of East Washington, NH, Stephen Blakney of Dover, NH, and Linda Roy of East Washington; and many nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at the East Washington Baptist Church. A gathering and mercy meal will follow.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Home Health and Hospice Care, 7 Executive Park Dr. Merrimack, NH 03054 or the Washington Rescue Squad, 7 Halfmoon Pond Rd, Washington NH 03280.



