Flora Black

Bennett Funeral Home
209 North Main street
Concord, NH
033015048
(603)-225-3517
Obituary
Flora Black, 86, passed away on August 31, 2019 at Merrimack County Nursing Home.

Born in Barre, VT, Flora was the daughter of Albert J. Black and Mabel R. (Orlandi) Black.

After moving to Concord, NH, Flora worked at Concord Hospital as a nurse's aid. Flora enjoyed traveling, walking, reading, visiting with friends and going to church. She will be fondly remembered by those who had the privilege to be part of her life.

A memorial service will be held at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 North Main Street in Concord, NH, on Wednesday, September 11th at 6:00pm. Following the service, there will be calling hours until 8pm.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Sept. 6, 2019
