Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence Blajda. View Sign Service Information Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home 164 Pleasant Street Laconia , NH 03246 (603)-524-4300 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home 164 Pleasant Street Laconia , NH 03246 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Joseph Parish 96 Main Street Belmont , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gilmanton----Florence "Flo" Blajda, 87, of Snowshoe Hill Road died on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Harris Hill Center in Concord, NH.



Flo was born on February 14, 1932 in Exeter, NH the daughter of Edmund and Exerina (Jacques) St. Laurent. Flo was raised in Epping and later moved to Manchester where she worked at Singer Sewing Machine Company for nine years as a bookkeeper. She was later employed at Sears and Roebuck in the customer service department.



Flo was a communicant of St. Joseph Church in Belmont where she was a housekeeper for twelve years and had also served as a Eucharistic minister. She was member of the altar and rosary society and a recipient of the DAR Award.



Flo enjoyed watching hot air balloons, spending time with family, and spending the winters in Florida and in the last few years in Virginia with her two sisters Violet Kramer and Rena Mitchell.



Flo is survived by her son Donald W. Blajda and his wife, Michele of Canterbury; four grandchildren, Joel Dunbar and his partner, Raychel White, Tucker Dunbar and his partner, Kendra Pimenta, Madeline Blajda, and Ryan Blajda and his wife, Danica and great grandchild, Parker Janele Blajda; her brother, Paul St. Laurent; two sisters, Violet Kramer and Rena Mitchell; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents Flo was predeceased by her husband Donald F. Blajda and her daughter, Donna Lee Dunbar.



Calling Hours will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 4:00pm - 7:00pm at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH using the Carriage House entrance.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November, 2019 at 10:00 am at the St. Joseph Parish, 96 Main Street, Belmont, NH.



Burial will follow at the NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH.



For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Flo's name to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, 12221 Merit Drive, Suite 1950, Dallas, TX 75251 or to the St. Joseph's Parish Food Pantry, 96 Main Street, Belmont, NH 03220.



Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to

Gilmanton----Florence "Flo" Blajda, 87, of Snowshoe Hill Road died on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Harris Hill Center in Concord, NH.Flo was born on February 14, 1932 in Exeter, NH the daughter of Edmund and Exerina (Jacques) St. Laurent. Flo was raised in Epping and later moved to Manchester where she worked at Singer Sewing Machine Company for nine years as a bookkeeper. She was later employed at Sears and Roebuck in the customer service department.Flo was a communicant of St. Joseph Church in Belmont where she was a housekeeper for twelve years and had also served as a Eucharistic minister. She was member of the altar and rosary society and a recipient of the DAR Award.Flo enjoyed watching hot air balloons, spending time with family, and spending the winters in Florida and in the last few years in Virginia with her two sisters Violet Kramer and Rena Mitchell.Flo is survived by her son Donald W. Blajda and his wife, Michele of Canterbury; four grandchildren, Joel Dunbar and his partner, Raychel White, Tucker Dunbar and his partner, Kendra Pimenta, Madeline Blajda, and Ryan Blajda and his wife, Danica and great grandchild, Parker Janele Blajda; her brother, Paul St. Laurent; two sisters, Violet Kramer and Rena Mitchell; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents Flo was predeceased by her husband Donald F. Blajda and her daughter, Donna Lee Dunbar.Calling Hours will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 4:00pm - 7:00pm at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH using the Carriage House entrance.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November, 2019 at 10:00 am at the St. Joseph Parish, 96 Main Street, Belmont, NH.Burial will follow at the NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH.For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Flo's name to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, 12221 Merit Drive, Suite 1950, Dallas, TX 75251 or to the St. Joseph's Parish Food Pantry, 96 Main Street, Belmont, NH 03220.Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com Published in The Concord Monitor on Nov. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close