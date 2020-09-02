Florence Elizabeth (Cole) Lavin passed away peacefully at her home Sunday August 30, 2020.



Florence was born February 14, 1935 in Bristol NH to Charles Cole and Gertrude (Welch) Budkus. Florence graduated from Concord High School in 1954.



After graduating Florence worked part time at French's Radio Shop in Concord where she met the love of her life and soulmate, Joseph (Skip) Lavin. Florence began working at Merrimack County Registry of Deeds and retired 41 years later.



Florence raised her family for many years in Chichester, NH before retiring with her husband and settled in Pembroke, NH.



She is survived by her two daughters, Karen Lavallee and her husband Ed of Pembroke, NH and Jill Lavin of Epsom, NH. Three grandchildren, Stacey Lavallee of Warner, Eddie Lavallee of Pembroke and Heather LeSage of Salem, NH, (2) Brothers Richard Cole and Charles Cole Jr., sister Joyce Audet and several nieces and nephews. Florence was predeceased by her husband of 60 years Joseph S. Lavin, her mother, Gertrude Budkus, (3) brothers; Lyman Cole, William Cole and Kenneth Welch and granddaughter Sheila Marie Lavallee.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Concord Regional VNA Hospice House, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, NH 03301.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store