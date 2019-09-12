Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Floyd Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Floyd T Smith, formerly of Pembroke, passed away on May 15 in South Boston, Virginia.



Floyd was born in Stockton Springs, Maine to George and Marietta Smith.



Upon discharge from the US Navy following World War II, he attended and graduated from the University of Maine, class of 1950, with a degree in Civil Engineering. After working for the State of Maine Department of Transportation for several years, he went to work for the Federal Highway Administration in Trenton, NJ. He transferred to Concord, NH, in 1961, where he retired in 1985. As a resident of Pembroke, he served on the Planning Board for fifteen years, nine of which as Chairman. He was a member of the Budget Committee, three years as Chairman. He also served as Chairman of the Roads Committee. In 1987, he received the Governor's Volunteer Recognition Award, and in 1988, he was selected as the Pembroke Citizen of the Year. Floyd was a member of the Pembroke Congregational Church. He was also active in the Masonic Order, a 33rd Degree Mason. He was a member of the Pownal Lodge in Stockton Springs Maine. He was also a member and Past Master of the Jewell Lodge in Suncook, NH.



Floyd is survived by a daughter, Barbara Droege and husband Dick, of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts; by a son Jeffrey Smith and wife Linda of Chase City, Virginia; a granddaughter Allison Droege-Hyzak and husband Peter of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts; a great grandson August Hyzak of Shrewsbury; a brother Shelton Smith of Springs; a sister Glenna Sally of Stockton Springs; a sister Judy Files of Stockton Springs; a stepson Bill Clark and wife Joan of Bow New Hampshire; and a stepson John Clark and wife Bonnie of Pembroke.



He is predeceased by his parents; his wife and mother of his children, Helen West Smith; his wife Ellie Duffett Smith; his wife Dorothy Reinhold Smith; a daughter Susan E. Smith; a granddaughter Emma Droege; his older brother Royce Smith and his wife Louise; a sister-in-law Gerry Smith; and brother-in-law Steve Files.



Burial will be at the Sandy Point Cemetery in Stockton Springs, Maine at 2 PM on Saturday, September 21. There are no calling hours and there will be. No services. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Pembroke Congregational Church.

Floyd T Smith, formerly of Pembroke, passed away on May 15 in South Boston, Virginia.Floyd was born in Stockton Springs, Maine to George and Marietta Smith.Upon discharge from the US Navy following World War II, he attended and graduated from the University of Maine, class of 1950, with a degree in Civil Engineering. After working for the State of Maine Department of Transportation for several years, he went to work for the Federal Highway Administration in Trenton, NJ. He transferred to Concord, NH, in 1961, where he retired in 1985. As a resident of Pembroke, he served on the Planning Board for fifteen years, nine of which as Chairman. He was a member of the Budget Committee, three years as Chairman. He also served as Chairman of the Roads Committee. In 1987, he received the Governor's Volunteer Recognition Award, and in 1988, he was selected as the Pembroke Citizen of the Year. Floyd was a member of the Pembroke Congregational Church. He was also active in the Masonic Order, a 33rd Degree Mason. He was a member of the Pownal Lodge in Stockton Springs Maine. He was also a member and Past Master of the Jewell Lodge in Suncook, NH.Floyd is survived by a daughter, Barbara Droege and husband Dick, of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts; by a son Jeffrey Smith and wife Linda of Chase City, Virginia; a granddaughter Allison Droege-Hyzak and husband Peter of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts; a great grandson August Hyzak of Shrewsbury; a brother Shelton Smith of Springs; a sister Glenna Sally of Stockton Springs; a sister Judy Files of Stockton Springs; a stepson Bill Clark and wife Joan of Bow New Hampshire; and a stepson John Clark and wife Bonnie of Pembroke.He is predeceased by his parents; his wife and mother of his children, Helen West Smith; his wife Ellie Duffett Smith; his wife Dorothy Reinhold Smith; a daughter Susan E. Smith; a granddaughter Emma Droege; his older brother Royce Smith and his wife Louise; a sister-in-law Gerry Smith; and brother-in-law Steve Files.Burial will be at the Sandy Point Cemetery in Stockton Springs, Maine at 2 PM on Saturday, September 21. There are no calling hours and there will be. No services. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Pembroke Congregational Church. Published in The Concord Monitor on Sept. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close