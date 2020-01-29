Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances A. Marston. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Funeral service 1:00 PM First Congregational Church 24 Main St Pittsfield , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary





She was the owner of HA Marston Transportation and Marston Farm with her two sons. Frances retired from NH Savings bank and then worked at Volpe realty for many years.



She was a member of Pleiades #7 Eastern Star James Farrington for 60 years, Amomas, Golden Rule Circle, Barnstead Cemetery Association where she was the former Treasurer, lifetime member of the Merrimack County Farm Bureau, Sunday school teacher and pianist, Pittsfield Old Home Day Committee, former Pittsfield Citizen of the year, supervisor of the checklist for 40 plus years, first Congressional Church, treasurer and clerk of the Park Street Baptist Church for many years and was a member of the Pittsfield Historical Society.



Frances enjoyed traveling and most of all being with family.



She was predeceased by her husband, Harvey A. Marston; son-in-law, Richard Hayes and a granddaughter.



Members of her family include her two sister-in-laws, Dorothy Burbank and Marjorie Feeny; children, Elizabeth Hayes, Samuel and his wife, Lynne Marston, Thomas and his wife, Tammie and Virginia and her husband, Kenneth Hayes; 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, 2 dear cousins and many nieces and nephews on the Bartlett and Marston sides.



A funeral service will take place at First Congregational Church, 24 Main St. Pittsfield, on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1PM. A private burial will take place in the Spring at Floral Park Cemetery in Pittsfield.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Frances' memory to the Town of Pittsfield, 85 Main St. Pittsfield, NH 03263, for the Marston Scholarship Fund.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

Frances Arline (Bartlett) Marston, 94, of Pittsfield passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Frances was born on April 13, 1925 in Concord, NH the daughter of Clarence and Amy (Kaime) Bartlett.She was the owner of HA Marston Transportation and Marston Farm with her two sons. Frances retired from NH Savings bank and then worked at Volpe realty for many years.She was a member of Pleiades #7 Eastern Star James Farrington for 60 years, Amomas, Golden Rule Circle, Barnstead Cemetery Association where she was the former Treasurer, lifetime member of the Merrimack County Farm Bureau, Sunday school teacher and pianist, Pittsfield Old Home Day Committee, former Pittsfield Citizen of the year, supervisor of the checklist for 40 plus years, first Congressional Church, treasurer and clerk of the Park Street Baptist Church for many years and was a member of the Pittsfield Historical Society.Frances enjoyed traveling and most of all being with family.She was predeceased by her husband, Harvey A. Marston; son-in-law, Richard Hayes and a granddaughter.Members of her family include her two sister-in-laws, Dorothy Burbank and Marjorie Feeny; children, Elizabeth Hayes, Samuel and his wife, Lynne Marston, Thomas and his wife, Tammie and Virginia and her husband, Kenneth Hayes; 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, 2 dear cousins and many nieces and nephews on the Bartlett and Marston sides.A funeral service will take place at First Congregational Church, 24 Main St. Pittsfield, on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1PM. A private burial will take place in the Spring at Floral Park Cemetery in Pittsfield.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Frances' memory to the Town of Pittsfield, 85 Main St. Pittsfield, NH 03263, for the Marston Scholarship Fund.Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the family of Frances Marston. Published in The Concord Monitor on Jan. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close