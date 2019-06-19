Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thibault-Neun Funeral Home 143 Franklin Street Franklin , NH 03235 (603)-934-2408 Send Flowers Obituary

MANNING, SC - Frances Carrie Blodgett Duval, 85, wife of Roland Edward Duval, died Friday, June 14, 2019, at McLeod Hospice House in Florence, SC.



Born in Springfield, VT on April 18, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Thelma Blodgett. She was a member of Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church. Frances and her family resided in Northfield before moving to SC and attended Assumption Church in Tilton.



She was retired from the manufacturing industry and was a member of Shannon Green Golf Club.



Frances operated the former Happy Hour Restaurant in Tilton with her husband for 9 years. She was a former member of Lochmere Country Club in Tilton and was a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Whiteman-Davidsons American Legion Post #49.



She is survived by her husband; two sons, Brian M. Duval of Columbia, SC and Kenneth S. Duval (Beth) of Laconia, NH.



She was preceded in death by two sons; Dennis James Duval and Roland E. Duval, III.



A visitation will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 am at Paquette-Neun Funeral Home, 104 Park St., Northfield, NH.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, (6/21/2019) at Assumption Church, Chestnut St., Tilton at 11 am.



Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery, Tilton.



For directions and an online guestbook, please visit

MANNING, SC - Frances Carrie Blodgett Duval, 85, wife of Roland Edward Duval, died Friday, June 14, 2019, at McLeod Hospice House in Florence, SC.Born in Springfield, VT on April 18, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Thelma Blodgett. She was a member of Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church. Frances and her family resided in Northfield before moving to SC and attended Assumption Church in Tilton.She was retired from the manufacturing industry and was a member of Shannon Green Golf Club.Frances operated the former Happy Hour Restaurant in Tilton with her husband for 9 years. She was a former member of Lochmere Country Club in Tilton and was a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Whiteman-Davidsons American Legion Post #49.She is survived by her husband; two sons, Brian M. Duval of Columbia, SC and Kenneth S. Duval (Beth) of Laconia, NH.She was preceded in death by two sons; Dennis James Duval and Roland E. Duval, III.A visitation will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 am at Paquette-Neun Funeral Home, 104 Park St., Northfield, NH.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, (6/21/2019) at Assumption Church, Chestnut St., Tilton at 11 am.Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery, Tilton.For directions and an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com Published in The Concord Monitor on June 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close