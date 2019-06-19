MANNING, SC - Frances Carrie Blodgett Duval, 85, wife of Roland Edward Duval, died Friday, June 14, 2019, at McLeod Hospice House in Florence, SC.
Born in Springfield, VT on April 18, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Thelma Blodgett. She was a member of Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church. Frances and her family resided in Northfield before moving to SC and attended Assumption Church in Tilton.
She was retired from the manufacturing industry and was a member of Shannon Green Golf Club.
Frances operated the former Happy Hour Restaurant in Tilton with her husband for 9 years. She was a former member of Lochmere Country Club in Tilton and was a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Whiteman-Davidsons American Legion Post #49.
She is survived by her husband; two sons, Brian M. Duval of Columbia, SC and Kenneth S. Duval (Beth) of Laconia, NH.
She was preceded in death by two sons; Dennis James Duval and Roland E. Duval, III.
A visitation will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 am at Paquette-Neun Funeral Home, 104 Park St., Northfield, NH.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, (6/21/2019) at Assumption Church, Chestnut St., Tilton at 11 am.
Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery, Tilton.
For directions and an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Concord Monitor on June 19, 2019