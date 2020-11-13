1/1
Francis F. O'Keefe
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tsgt. (Ret.) Francis F. (Fran) O'Keefe passed away at Concord Hospital on Nov. 11, 2020 after a courageous battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. He was born in Hartford Conn. On June 10, 1942 to Frederick N. O'Keefe and Annette L. Dancuase both deceased.

Fran grew up in the "Bog" area of Penacook with his three sisters and one brother. Fran's Sister's and their Husbands are Anita Serard and her husband Oscar of Concord NH, Roberta Trombly and her husband Paul of Boscawen NH, Patricia Lang and her husband Richard of Nakomis Fl. His Brother John, who was married to Dorothy of Leesburg Fl. passed on Oct. 15 ,2019.

Fran graduated from Penacook High School in 1960. He was a three-sport letterman in baseball, basketball, and soccer. He was a member of the 1959 class M baseball State championship team. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force retiring in 1980 after 20 years of service to the country he loved. Fran was also a proud Veteran of the Vietnam War. He was stationed all over the world to include Morocco, France, Japan, Germany, and several locations in the United States.

While home on leave in 1965 he met up with his high school sweetheart Marguerite (Maggie) Jean (Silver) O'Keefe who he later married that same year. They have been happily married celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary in October of 2020.

They had two sons, Leonard (Lenny) O'Keefe who is married to Linda (Leclerc) O'Keefe and they reside in Concord NH and Paul O'Keefe who is married to Amanda (Kerr) O'Keefe and they reside in Hopkinton NH.

After his retirement from the US Air Force he worked for the Merrimack Valley School District as the Director of Transportation, then McKerley's/Genesis Nursing Homes as Director of Plant Operations. After retiring a second time Fran worked Part-time at the Penacook Community Center as the "Maintenance man" where he was fondly referred to by many of the students and staff as "Mr. Fran"

Frans greatest joy in life was his family and especially being "Bumpa" to his nine grandkids: Tyler, Lauren, Courtney, Cassie, Savannah, Zander, Ryleigh, Dylan, Brittany, and his four great-grandchildren Gracelynn, Adynn, Reid and Oliver.

Fran also enjoyed camping and traveling in his RV seeing the country with his brother and sisters and their spouses, watching his favorite sports team (The Red Sox, Celtics, Bruins, and the Patriots), and he spent many hundreds of hours researching his Family's genealogy. His family tree has well over 8000 ancestors most lines going back 9 to 10 generations.

Family and friends are invited to gather Monday, November 16th 4:00-7:00pm at Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 172 King Street in Boscawen. Funeral Service will be held at 8:45am Tuesday, November 17th in the Funeral Home chapel. Interment with military honors will follow immediately at New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway in Boscawen. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Penacook Rescue Squad, 1 Oak Street, Boscawen, NH 03303. To view an online Tribute, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.phaneuf.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Funeral service
08:45 AM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Interment
New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
172 King Street
Boscawen, NH 03303
603-625-5777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved