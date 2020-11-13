Tsgt. (Ret.) Francis F. (Fran) O'Keefe passed away at Concord Hospital on Nov. 11, 2020 after a courageous battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. He was born in Hartford Conn. On June 10, 1942 to Frederick N. O'Keefe and Annette L. Dancuase both deceased.
Fran grew up in the "Bog" area of Penacook with his three sisters and one brother. Fran's Sister's and their Husbands are Anita Serard and her husband Oscar of Concord NH, Roberta Trombly and her husband Paul of Boscawen NH, Patricia Lang and her husband Richard of Nakomis Fl. His Brother John, who was married to Dorothy of Leesburg Fl. passed on Oct. 15 ,2019.
Fran graduated from Penacook High School in 1960. He was a three-sport letterman in baseball, basketball, and soccer. He was a member of the 1959 class M baseball State championship team. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force retiring in 1980 after 20 years of service to the country he loved. Fran was also a proud Veteran of the Vietnam War. He was stationed all over the world to include Morocco, France, Japan, Germany, and several locations in the United States.
While home on leave in 1965 he met up with his high school sweetheart Marguerite (Maggie) Jean (Silver) O'Keefe who he later married that same year. They have been happily married celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary in October of 2020.
They had two sons, Leonard (Lenny) O'Keefe who is married to Linda (Leclerc) O'Keefe and they reside in Concord NH and Paul O'Keefe who is married to Amanda (Kerr) O'Keefe and they reside in Hopkinton NH.
After his retirement from the US Air Force he worked for the Merrimack Valley School District as the Director of Transportation, then McKerley's/Genesis Nursing Homes as Director of Plant Operations. After retiring a second time Fran worked Part-time at the Penacook Community Center as the "Maintenance man" where he was fondly referred to by many of the students and staff as "Mr. Fran"
Frans greatest joy in life was his family and especially being "Bumpa" to his nine grandkids: Tyler, Lauren, Courtney, Cassie, Savannah, Zander, Ryleigh, Dylan, Brittany, and his four great-grandchildren Gracelynn, Adynn, Reid and Oliver.
Fran also enjoyed camping and traveling in his RV seeing the country with his brother and sisters and their spouses, watching his favorite sports team (The Red Sox, Celtics, Bruins, and the Patriots), and he spent many hundreds of hours researching his Family's genealogy. His family tree has well over 8000 ancestors most lines going back 9 to 10 generations.
Family and friends are invited to gather Monday, November 16th 4:00-7:00pm at Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 172 King Street in Boscawen. Funeral Service will be held at 8:45am Tuesday, November 17th in the Funeral Home chapel. Interment with military honors will follow immediately at New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway in Boscawen. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Penacook Rescue Squad, 1 Oak Street, Boscawen, NH 03303. To view an online Tribute, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.phaneuf.net
