Service Information

Petit-Roan Funeral Home
167 Main Street
Pembroke , NH 03775
(603)-485-9573

Calling hours
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Holy Rosary Church
21 Main St.
Hooksett , NH

Prayer Service
12:00 PM
Holy Rosary Church
21 Main St.
Hooksett , NH

Obituary





Frank was born on May 6, 1937 to Francis Freeman Desrosier, Jr. and Ardith G. (Shea) Desrosier. After his mother remarried, he was adopted by his stepfather, Howard Davis, and his name was legally changed to Francis William Davis.



Frank graduated from Pittsfield High School, received a Bachelor's Degree from Keene State College, and earned a Master's Degree from UNH. For his graduate studies, he was awarded three National Defense Education Grants to study World History at UNH, Middle East Government at Rutgers, and Social Studies Curriculum at Carnegie-Mellon. He was also awarded a Joint Bankers Scholarship to study Economics at the University of Connecticut.



His teaching career started at Pembroke Academy in 1959, where he taught Social Studies and served as Department Head. In 1967, he went to teach at the newly constructed Merrimack Valley High School in Penacook, where he also served as Department Head. During his years as a teacher, he also taught Driver's Ed. For 25 years. After retiring from teaching, he served in the New Hampshire State Legislature for 13 years.



Sports have been an important part of Frank's life. In High School, he participated in cross country running, baseball, basketball and soccer. At KSC, he played soccer and became co-captain of his team in his senior year. At MVHS, he coached cross country and spring track. The cross country team won a runner-up trophy at the State Meet in 1971, and the spring track team won runner-up trophies in 1972 and 1973. The spring track team captured the first State Championship for any sport at MVHS in 1974. Frank also served on the NHIAA Track and Field Committee. In 2014, on the 40th anniversary of the first State Championship, he was inducted into the NH Coaches Hall of Fame. Frank's interest in running extended into his personal life as he participated in 5K road races for 50 years until 2017.



Some of Frank's other achievements include belonging to Pittsfield High's Concert Bank and Marching Bank. Later, he played trombone in the David Real Orchestra. He was also a member of The Faculty Five Plus One Folk Band.



Frank served the Town of Pembroke in many ways. He was in the Pembroke Volunteer Fire Department for five years, served as a Library Trustee, was a member of The Conservation Committee, and was Program Director at Bear Hill Pond Camp.



Frank leaves behind his wife of 32 years, Patricia "Pat" Davis, his six children, Karen, Debra, James, Julie, Lisa and Lori; three stepchildren, Sharyn, James and Daniel; 18 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren with one more on the way. He also leaves two brothers, Norman and Paul and a sister, Anne, as well as many good friends.



The family would like to thank the Hospice Team from the CRVNA and the nurses, doctors and staff at The Payson Center for their compassionate and professional care.



Calling Hours will be held on Saturday, September 28th from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. in Holy Rosary Church, 21 Main St. in Hooksett. A Prayer Service will follow at 12 P.M. Burial will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Frank's memory to the CRVNA, 30 Pillsbury St. Concord, NH 03301 and/or The Payson Center for Cancer Care, 250 Pleasant St. Concord, NH 03301.

