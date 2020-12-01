Frank Amick, beloved son of Dr. Carl G. and Emily Amick, died peacefully at home on November 27th surrounded by the love of his family.
Born on March 21, 1931, Frank grew up and was educated in Loup City, Nebraska. He went on to graduate from Dartmouth College and Harvard Medical School, with further training at Massachusetts General Hospital and the University of Minnesota. He served as a physician in the United States Navy aboard the Duxbury Bay and the Independence, with tours to the Persian Gulf and Cuba. He also practiced internal medicine in Worthington, Minnesota and Cambridge, New York, after which he joined the Veterans' Administration serving in Fayetteville, North Carolina and Manchester, New Hampshire. Frank retired in 1994.
Frank met his best friend, Ruth Ann Grant on Thanksgiving Day in 1950. They were married in June of 1953. He finished his medical training while they raised a young family that grew to include six children. With his family, Frank enjoyed music, art, camping, travel, dogs and horses, gardening, and much more. He was a man of strong faith, who was actively involved in church throughout his life, most recently as a parishioner at IHM. Frank and Ruth enjoyed a long and active retirement together.
Frank is survived by Ruth, his wife of 67 years, children, Katharine Frasier and her husband John of Concord, Carl Amick and his wife Evelyn of Lanesborough, MA, Jennifer Anderson and her husband Mark of Cambridge, NY, John Amick and his wife Carmen of Center Waterbury, VT, and Stephen Amick of Cuba, NY. Frank and Ruth have 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his older sister, Janet Charlton of Laguna Hills, CA.
Frank was predeceased by his parents, his sister, Ellen Charlton, his daughter, Elizabeth Haymon, and grandson, Matthew Haymon.
Frank will be greatly missed by his family and all who were blessed to know him.
The family would like to thank the VNA hospice program for their excellent care.
Donations may be made to The New Hampshire Food Bank or Doctors Without Borders
.
A private funeral will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church with burial at a later date.