Frank Olcott 1952 - 2020 Frank Bryan Olcott, age 67, passed away peacefully at the Jack Byrnes Center after a long battle with cancer.



He was born In October, 1952 in New Britain, CT to Frank and Elizabeth Olcott. Frank's mother and aunt were identical twins. Frank, his sister and cousins grew up together and enjoyed their frequent visits. Frank's father was military and the family moved many times. It was what they knew. When their father retired from the military the family moved to NH, where Frank's father worked as Assistant to the President of what was then Plymouth State College. Frank graduated from Plymouth High School and went on to obtain his BA from the University of NH.



His sister (called Lisa) and cousins bonded well and enjoyed a rich childhood of experiences. Throughout life the stories of the rotten apple fights (indoors), the endless games of hide and seek were replayed with delight. They called themselves The Four Cousins and stayed close throughout the loss of well loved parents. As his sister relates: "he drove me nuts, but I loved him immensely, his humor, fascination with life and sense of fun were catalysts for our emerging talents".



In high school, Frank had many good friends, these were tough times, but Frank could roll with it. It was a time of Watergate, Woodstock and as usual, Frank developed strong, meaningful and lasting friendships. We were better people for letting this imaginative and fun loving person into our lives.



Frank started working for Plymouth State University in 1984 doing custodial services and ending up in The Computer Center as their Sysop known as "helpuser" managing the Pyramid system. He met his wife, Laurianne (aka Maxy) and they married in August of 1988. They fished, canoed, snowshoed, hiked, went on cruises, went to Patriots and Red Sox games, took ballroom dancing, loved the events at Silver Hall at Plymouth State University.



He is survived by his wife Laurianne, his sister Elizabeth Olcott, his niece Magi Fournier, her late son Aeriche, and cousins Peter and Mark Cherpack, as well as his step children Erika Anderson, Monica and Michael Dupree and his three grandsons Alan Spooner, Jesse and Storm Dupree. All of whom he loved and touched deeply. [memorial service online TBA]



