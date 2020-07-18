Frank Drewet Jr., 87, died at the NH Veterans Home, Tilton on May 21, 2020. Born May 3, 1933 in Laconia to Frank S C Drewett Sr and Emma V Scanlon.His family moved to Concord where Frank attended Concord HS and was a member of the football team there. Following graduation he studied accounting, eventually enlisting in the Army. He was a graduate of the Antiaircraft Artillery & Guided Missile School at Fort Bliss TX. Frank was stationed in England during active duty.Upon completion of his service he returned to Concord where he worked for local businesses which included Britts Dept Store and for many years at Sanel Auto Parts until his retirement.Frank enjoyed many activities, early years at Cannon Mtn, golfing, bowling, ice fishing, attending Red Sox games. He especially liked spending summer vacations and weekends in York Harbor, Maine at his fathers business, Drewetts Dining Room. Frank was kind hearted and had a good sense of humor. He was never without a cat, his last being Pumpkin.He will be missed by his friends at American Legion Post 21 and friend Jonsey. Frank is predeceased by his parents and sisters Dorothy G Harriman and Natalie B Sanel. Frank leaves three nieces and a nephew.A private graveside service will be held at the NH Veterans Cemetary.