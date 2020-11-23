Frank H. Lavigne, 68, of Franklin, died and went to be with the Lord on Nov. 20, 2020.
He was born in Rochester, NY on Jan. 10, 1952 the son of Samuel Lavigne and Barbara (Ames) Briggs. He was a graduate of Laconia High School and earned an Associate Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Concord Technical Institute in Concord. He resided in Franklin over 40 years and was employed as a Machinist for several years at Labsphere in N. Sutton.
Frank was a faithful servant and avid fisherman. He enjoyed his time as deacon at Living Hope Community Church in Penacook where he helped to maintain the church building and grounds. He also was a member of the men's group at Hope Community Chapel in Franklin and a member of the Board of Directors for Riverside Elderly Housing, Inc. in Franklin. Although he did not have any children of his own, he became a father figure to many.
His love of fishing comes as no surprise to those that knew and loved him, for it is easy to understand why this gentle giant would love to be in the serenity of nature often accompanied by those he loved.
It is of great solace to know that he loved the Lord. Frank was a shining example of true servanthood through his deeds and his heart for his brothers and sisters in Christ. His humble nature was an inspiration. He had an open, generous, and thankful heart. He loved working with his hands and used his talents to help many people. Other than his towering stature, his most undeniably noticeable feature was his smile.
His family includes his wife of 46 years, Kathryn (Cilley) Lavigne of Franklin, his brother Richard Lavigne of North Adams, MA, his in-laws, Patricia Chase, Virginia Fecteau, Glenn Cilley, Karl Grant, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, a sister, Linda Lavigne, and in-laws: Wayne Cilley, Beverly Chapman Sargent, Emma Sharon, Charlotte Sutton, and Evelyn Hurd.
A graveside service will be held at Franklin Cemetery on Nov. 30 at 11:00. A celebration of Frank's life will be held in the Spring.
Donations in his memory may be made to Dartmouth-Hitchcock, Norris Cotton Cancer Center, 1 Medical Center Dr., Lebanon, NH 03756-0001 or Living Hope Community Church, 31 Summer St., Penacook, NH 03303.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements and an online guestbook is available at www.neunfuneralhomes.com