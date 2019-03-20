Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Concord - Frank L. Smith, age 85, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Granite Ledges.



He was born in Concord, NH the son of the late Frank L. and Josephine (MacLellan) Smith. He was a graduate of Concord High School class of 1951.



Frank began his career and 50 year passion for the engineering and construction of bridges with the NH Department of Transportation. He was a former president of the NH Good Roads Association where he received a lifetime achievement award. He retired as Vice President of E.D. Swett, Inc. Frank also proudly served in the Army National Guard of N.H.



Frank attended almost every school event, game and performance of his grandchildren and was affectionately known as Papa by their extended network of friends and family.



He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years Carole (Grant) Smith of Concord; his 3 children, Leslee Letendre and her husband Art of Penacook, Jeffrey Smith and his wife Genie of New Castle, and Lisa Renauld and her husband Will of Penacook; Grandchildren Kate Zink, Andrew Letendre, Caroline Renauld, Betsy Renauld, Grant Smith, Christina Smith and Great Grandchild Kinsley Zink; sisters, Doris Morrill, Jean Hansen, and Carol Carlson and numerous Nieces and Nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers James and Robert Smith and sisters Barbara Brown and Pearl Martin.



Visiting Hours will be held on Friday, March 22, from 4 to 7 PM at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main Street, Concord.



A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 23, at 11 AM at the Old Chapel on the campus of St. Paul's School.



Burial will follow in the Blossom Hill Cemetery in Concord.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frank's memory to Granite Ledges of Concord Homestead Program, 151 Langley Parkway, Concord, NH 03301 or the ( ).

